Introduction

POINT Biopharma (NASDAQ:PNT) is at the forefront of radioligand therapy, a medical treatment that uses molecules to deliver targeted radiation to specific cells, such as cancer cells. The company specializes in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted radioligand therapies, with a strong pipeline for both late-stage and early-stage programs. They also have in-house manufacturing capabilities in Indianapolis and a secured supply of key isotopes. Their strategic collaboration with Lantheus Holdings Inc. extends their reach, and combined with extensive experience in the field, POINT is well-positioned to lead in this rapidly advancing medical technology.

The following article details POINT Biopharma's leadership in radioligand therapy, its financial standing, pipeline, strategic collaboration, and investment prospects, including potential risks.

Financial Performance

As of the first quarter of 2023, POINT has reported financial figures and momentum details. The company holds $519.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, with enough funding to support operations until 2026. There was a slight increase in the net loss, reaching $16.5 million ($0.16 per share), up from $16.4 million ($0.18 per share) in the same period in 2022. Research and development expenses almost doubled to $26.9 million, while general and administrative expenses also grew to $5.0 million. The stock showed positive momentum with gains over different periods, outperforming the SP500 in some aspects.

The market capitalization stands at $935.39 million with no debt, and an enterprise value of $505.35 million.

Per WhaleWisdom, PNT has seen its # of Hedge Funds increase from 21 to 116 between May '21 and '23. Notable funds include BlackRock, Vanguard, Citadel Advisors, Point72, and Boxer Capital.

POINT's Pipeline

POINT Biopharma's pipeline consists of several programs:

PNT2002: Focused on prostate cancer, the late-stage PNT2002 program is in a phase 3 trial and targets prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) using 177Lu-PSMA-I&T. The SPLASH trial evaluates its use in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, with results expected in 2023. This program involves collaboration with Lantheus for commercialization. PNT2003: This late-stage program is developing a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, 177Lu-PNT2003, for neuroendocrine tumors. The use of no-carrier-added 177Lu could provide unique advantages, and the program involves collaboration with multiple organizations including the University Health Network. PNT2004: An early-stage program targeting fibroblast activation protein-α (FAP), PNT2004 is being developed for various tumor types. The phase 1 clinical trial (FRONTIER) began in July 2022, with results anticipated in 2024. Preliminary data suggests potential benefits in combination with immunotherapy. PNT2001: This next-generation PSMA-targeting program focuses on developing 225Ac-PSMA-62. Preclinical models show promising anti-tumor activity, and the aim is to initiate a phase 1 study in 2023, with potential for increased efficacy at lower doses and improved patient outcomes.

Phase 3 SPLASH & mCRPC Market Opportunity

The Phase 3 clinical trial for [Lu-177]-PNT2002 aims to assess its efficacy and safety in treating patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have not responded to androgen receptor axis-targeted therapy (ARAT). The study, named SPLASH, is an open-label, randomized trial and includes three phases: Dosimetry, Randomized Treatment, and Long-term Follow-up.

Initially, 25 patients will undergo a safety assessment (Part 1), followed by approximately 390 patients being randomly assigned in a 2:1 ratio to receive either [Lu-177]-PNT2002 (Arm A) or standard treatment with enzalutamide or abiraterone (Arm B). Those in Arm B may crossover to receive [Lu-177]-PNT2002 if radiographic progression is observed. All patients will be monitored for at least five years. The primary goal is to evaluate the delay in radiographic progression in patients with mCRPC using [Lu-177]-PNT2002 against the standard treatments. Secondary outcomes include assessing the objective response rate, overall survival, PSA response, and safety and tolerability.

The market opportunity for [Lu-177]-PNT2002 lies in the growing need for effective treatments for mCRPC, a late stage of the disease that can be resistant to current therapies. Existing treatments, including abiraterone and enzalutamide, which are used in this study as comparators, may serve as competition. Other competitors may include chemotherapeutic agents, immunotherapies, or radionuclide therapies such as radium-223. The success of [Lu-177]-PNT2002 in this Phase 3 trial could position it as a novel treatment option for patients with mCRPC, meeting an unmet medical need and potentially capturing a significant share of the market.

My Analysis & Recommendation

POINT Biopharma's positioning in the cutting-edge field of radioligand therapy and its commitment to innovation puts it on a path that could reshape treatment approaches for various cancers. As investors await the top-line data from the SPLASH trial of PNT2002 expected in the second half of 2023, anticipation grows around the potential efficacy in treating metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The success of this trial could mark a transformative moment not only for POINT but for the broader field of targeted cancer therapies.

Considering the healthy financial standing, a robust pipeline, and no debt, POINT seems particularly appealing for long-term growth investors, eager to capitalize on advancements in medical technology. However, for those focused on immediate returns, the increased spending on research and development and slight growth in net loss might raise concerns.

As for the upcoming Q2 earnings report, investors should closely monitor any updates on the SPLASH trial and other late-stage programs, as well as keep an eye on the rate of spending on R&D. Increased expenses may indicate aggressive investment in innovation, but sustainability and efficiency in the use of resources should not be overlooked.

In light of the potential market opportunity, the innovative approach to mCRPC, and the collaboration with reputable partners like Lantheus, POINT appears to be an attractive investment. However, it may be most suitable for those who believe in the long-term prospects of targeted radioligand therapies and can weather potential short-term volatility.

Based on the current outlook and the promising nature of the PNT2002 program, my investment recommendation for POINT would be a "Buy." This recommendation stems from the potential game-changing impact that the SPLASH trial could have in the field, and the strong financial footing of the company.

Risks to Thesis

When the facts change, I change my mind.

While I hold a "Buy" recommendation for POINT Biopharma, it's crucial to recognize that investing in this field comes with inherent risks.