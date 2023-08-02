Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 1:04 AM ETInspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.08K Followers

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ezgi Yagci - Vice President of Investor Relations

Tim Herbert - President & Chief Executive Officer

Rick Buchholz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Block - Stifel

Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan

Travis Steed - Bank of America

Adam Maeder - Piper Sandler

Richard Newitter - Truist Securities

Lei Huang - Wells Fargo

Anthony Petrone - Mizuho Americas

David Rescott - Baird

Matthew Mishan - KeyBanc

Suraj Kalia - Oppenheimer & Co.

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Dilem [ph], and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Inspire Medical Systems Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed in mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

I'll now hand the call over to your first speaker, Ezgi Yagci, the Vice President of Investor Relations at Inspire. You may begin the conference.

Ezgi Yagci

Thank you, Deane, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me are Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rick Buchholz, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, we released financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on our website.

On this call management will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws. All forward-looking statements, including without limitation, those relating to our operations, financial results and financial condition, investments in our business, full year 2023 financial and operational outlook and changes in market access are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions.

These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.