Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is a strong buy into earnings as expectations of a drop in year over year performance already appear to be priced into the stock, which is down more than 30% in the past 1 year but flat YTD. As the operator of one of the largest fleets in the dry bulk shipping industry, SBLK's commercial performance in the first half of the year was greatly impacted by the sharp decline in dry bulk shipping rates. This has led to a decline in the stock price to the point that SBLK is now trading at a discount to NAV. Its current valuation presents a bargain opportunity as the stock could rally if shipping rates recover in coming quarters amid looser monetary policy, an economic recovery in China, and the constrained supply of new ships. The fact that it has a policy of generously returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during favorable cycles further sweetens the pot by providing an opportunity to potentially lock in an insanely high yield at current prices.

SBLK is set to announce Q2 2023 earnings after the market closes on Thursday. Analysts expect EPS of $0.34 and revenues of $168.14 million. This is in comparison to EPS of $2.00 and revenues of $350.95 million in Q2 of 2022. The anticipated decline in SBLK's performance is a continuation of the downtrend that started in Q1, when revenues and EPS dropped year on year as well, with revenues coming in at $224.03 million vs $360.88 million in Q1 of 2022 and EPS coming in at $0.44 vs $1.67 a year earlier.

SBLK's weak first half performance is the result of the drop in dry bulk shipping rates in 2023. The Baltic Dry Index (BDI), an index published by The Baltic Exchange of shipping rates for key dry bulk routes, declined dramatically in Q1 before recovering moderately in Q2. However, at 1127 points as of writing, the BDI is still at the lower end of the historical range when compared with the 5 year trend illustrated in the chart below.

Dry bulk shipping rates are a key determinant of how much revenues and earnings SBLK generates since the company charters its vessels principally in the spot market. This exposes its revenues and earnings to the spot market's cyclicality and volatility. As an example of this cyclicality and volatility, the company reported its Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) rate for its vessels in Q1 2023 as $14,199 compared to $27,405 for Q1 2022, demonstrating the impact of the weaker market conditions on the company's revenue and earnings potential.

Investor optimism well-informed

Unsurprisingly, SBLK's stock price has moved in tandem with prevailing dry bulk shipping rates. The stock is down more than 30% in the past 1 year, in line with the declining dry bulk shipping rates over this period. However, the fact that the stock is largely flat (-2%) YTD could be an indicator that investors are holding on to hopes of a recovery in the quarters ahead. Investor optimism is, in my opinion, well-informed and likely fueled by four factors.

The first reason for optimism is the changing monetary policy outlook in the US and globally. The rate hiking cycle initiated by the Fed and other central banks around the world in 2022 is coming to an end as inflation continues to decline toward desirable levels. Looser monetary policy is expected to spur consumer and business spending, which will in turn drive demand for dry bulk goods such as iron ore and coal. This could fuel a recovery in dry bulk shipping rates, ultimately benefiting players like SBLK that are involved in the maritime transportation of these commodities.

The second reason for optimism is the fact that the supply of dry bulk shipping vessels is greatly constrained. The industry order book was at a record low of ~6.9% of the fleet as at Q1. Importantly, environmental regulations, increased shipbuilding costs and limited shipyard capacity are keeping new orders under control. This means that any surge in demand for dry bulk goods will have an outsized impact on rates, benefiting SBLK.

The third reason for optimism is the fact that China's current economic recovery plans are highly dependent on increased infrastructure investment. Some reports indicate that China's infrastructure investments increased by as much as 10% in Q1. Investments in infrastructure tend to lead to an uptick in demand for dry bulk goods such as iron ore and coal. While some economists have expressed concerns that China's economic recovery is not strong enough, the special focus on infrastructure investment is still a bright spot as far as dry bulk shipping volumes and rates are concerned.

Lastly, SBLK is well positioned relative to peers in terms of scale and other unique competitive advantages such having 95% of its fleet fitted with scrubbers (exhaust gas cleaning systems designed to remove the polluting sulfur oxides from a ship's engine exhaust). This means that it is well positioned to create shareholder value in an environment of improving dry bulk shipping rates relative to peers who may have smaller fleets that require additional capex related to installation of scrubbers. As at Q1, the company operated the largest dry bulk fleet among U.S. and European listed peers with 132 vessels on a fully delivered basis, with an average age of approximately 10.7 years.

Valuation makes sense

SBLK has a valuation grade of "A+" based on Seeking Alpha's rating system, with some notable highlights including a P/E (FWD) of 3.99x and an EV/EBITDA (FWD) of 6.29x. Given the company's fleet value of $3.05 billion and adjusted net debt of $855 million, SBLK has a net asset value of around $2.1 billion. This works out to around $21 per share on the basis of 102.9 shares outstanding, implying its currently undervalued at $18 per share.

SBLK's NAV could actually be higher than $21 per share given the company is actively reducing its debt load. The fact that it has a relatively young fleet and has installed scrubbers on more than 95% of them amid constrained supply of new ships also adds a premium to the reported value of its fleet. All this goes to underscore the fact that the NAV could be higher than $21, hence making it a bargain at current prices.

SBLK's undervaluation limits the downside risks of buying at current levels. The prospect of an improvement in dry bulk shipping rates amid looser monetary policy and a recovery in China could therefore act as a catalyst for a strong upward move in the stock. Moreover, the fact that the management is shareholder friendly and has consistently returned cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during favorable market cycles is also encouraging. Since 2021, dividend distributions and share buybacks have exceeded $1 billion.

Conclusion

Every investment, no matter how bullish the prospects, has its risks. SBLK is no exception. The main risks here include a longer than expected period of rate hikes. Central banks, including the Fed, have in recent weeks indicated that they may continue with hikes if inflation remains persistent. The other risk worth considering is that China's economic recovery may disappoint going by recent data. Given China's place in the global economy, a slower economic recovery in the Asian economic powerhouse could impact demand for dry bulk goods, in turn impacting volumes and rates. That said, I view these risks as low-to-medium impact in terms of their threat to SBLK's bull case. They will, in my view, only postpone the recovery in SBLK's stock price but not nullify the bull case altogether. The combination of a likely recovery in dry bulk shipping rates, unique competitive advantages such as scale, and an attractive valuation make SBLK a strong buy for investors willing to look past the difficult first half of 2023.