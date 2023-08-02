Michael Vi

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is scheduled to report its Q2 results after market close this coming Monday. The company was revenue challenged in recent quarters due to challenging macroeconomic conditions across the globe, so investors will be watching its sales numbers closely. But in addition to that, investors may also want to keep close tabs on its customer count, billings, bifurcated financials and its management’s outlook for the quarter ahead. These items will shed light on Palantir’s near-term prospects and the appeal-factor of its AI-platform, and they're likely to influence where its shares head next.

Assessing Customer Traction

Let me start by saying that enterprises across the globe had cut down on their discretionary spending in Q1 in a bid to be financially frugal and to be able to navigate the ongoing recessionary environment. As a result, software and analytics companies such as Palantir saw their sales growth simmer down in Q1. However, we’ve had encouraging results from industry comparables in Q2 CY23 -- Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud to be specific – which suggests the worst is over, enterprises have resumed their spending and Palantir may post improved customer traction during Q2.

We can start by looking at Palantir’s customer count. The company has already been adding customers at a rapid rate, and any industry tailwind here will only catapult its customer growth further. Besides, Palantir demonstrated its AI platform in recent weeks which looked very compelling to the viewers such as yours truly. If its AI platform truly lives up to the hype and overall expectations, then more customers are likely to have signed up in its Q2. So, I’m estimating Palantir to report rapid customer growth in Q2 and Q3 at the bare minimum.

Secondly, we’ve to also look at Palantir’s billings. This provides an overview about how Palantir’s new and existing customers are placing their orders with the company. If its billings growth is lackluster or stagnant, then we can present the bear case that, perhaps, Palantir’s platforms aren’t adding incremental value to its customers. But I don’t think that’s going to be the case. With Q2 likely marking the resumption of enterprise spending, and Palantir introducing AI analytics to its platforms, I contend that more and more enterprises will be keen to place bigger orders with the company.

For the uninitiated, Palantir defines its billings metric as revenue plus change in contract liabilities. Note in the chart above how its billings skyrocketed in Q1 2023, which may be a precursor for impending revenue growth in coming quarters.

As far as guesstimates go, I believe Palantir’s customer and billings growth will remain elevated at 10% and 40% during Q2, respectively, on a sequential basis. But with that said, let’s now shift attention to Palantir’s financials.

Financial Bifurcation

Moving on, it’s important to note that Palantir classifies its revenue under two reportable segments, namely government and commercial. Its former segment caters to private enterprises across the globe whereas the latter caters to government agencies across the globe. Palantir is essentially an amalgamation of B2B (Business-to-Business) and B2G (Business-to-Government) deals that have grown at nearly identical pace in recent quarters at least.

Palantir’s commercial revenue has been growing nearly every quarter, in spite of the currently-prevalent recessionary environment, thanks to its aggressive direct sales efforts, compelling product positioning and attractive payment plans that allow enterprises to lower their initial cost of ownership.

With the new AI platform being introduced now, and enterprises arguably resuming their spending, I anticipate Palantir’s commercial revenue will continue to make new highs in the next two to three quarters at the very least. If the Fed decides to reduce interest rates in the meantime and money supply increases, then Palantir’s commercial business might experience a boom for an extended period of time that might very well last till 2024.

So, in light of these short and long-term dynamics, I estimate that Palantir’s commercial revenue will grow by high-single digits (~7%) sequentially and amount to $252 million in Q2.

Moving on, Palantir’s government division has been the mainstay of its overall business but it had stagnated last quarter. This fueled bearish narratives which suggested that Palantir’s government business has saturated and the company’s rapid-growth era is behind us.

While I don’t have sales channel insight into the B2G business, there’s one particular dataset that sheds light on this very business division. The Federal Procurement Database reveals that Palantir’s action obligations from various US government agencies combined, is roughly 9% higher year over year in Q2. This suggests that Palantir continues to win B2G orders and its revenue will, accordingly, continue to grow in the quarters ahead.

So, for now, I’m estimating Palantir’s government revenue to grow a modest 3% sequentially in Q2, with its revenue amounting to nearly $298 million.

This brings us to a company-wide revenue estimate of $550.4 million. Bear in mind that my estimate is higher than the Street’s average revenue consensus of $530 million. This leads me to believe that Palantir is well-poised to beat analyst estimates in its upcoming earnings report.

Lastly, pay close attention to Palantir management’s guidance for the quarter ahead. I personally expect the business to recover going forward but management’s take on the same will provide much needed clarity about the timeliness of their return to growth.

Final Thoughts

Palantir’s shares are trading at over 21-times the company’s trailing twelve-month sales. While this is considered high on a standalone basis, the chart below would reveal that the Price-to-Sales number is significantly lower than its prior 3-year highs. This leads me to believe that the stock is still attractively valued at current levels.

With Palantir’s shares trading at reasonable levels, and the company set to beat the Street’s estimates, this may be an opportune time for investors to accumulate the stock while it's still discounted. At the time of this writing, it seems likely that the company will be post blockbuster Q2 results and the stock will rally. Good Luck!