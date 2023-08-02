Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

QGRW: Ambitious Debut, Beats Peers Since Its Inception, Concerns Remain

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.94K Followers

Summary

  • Passively managed QGRW offers a fresh look at long-duration equity investing by adding capital efficiency screening.
  • QGRW has delivered fairly outstanding gains since its inception in 2022, not simply clobbering IVV but also outmaneuvering QQQ.
  • QGRW has a small earnings yield, which is not surprising assuming growth exposure and robust quality.
  • I would like not to sound permabearish, but the problem is that while the results are already encouraging, it would be hasty to extrapolate these returns.
  • The mix delivered is worthy of attention, but I am still tilting toward a more neutral view today.

Rolled Up 100 American Dollar Bills Sitting Over Orange Colored Arrow Symbol On Black Background

MicroStockHub

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW) is a U.S. growth equity ETF with a quality ingredient debuted in December 2022. The timing of the launch appeared to be extremely opportune as the growth rotation was in its nascent stages. That

This article was written by

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.94K Followers
Vasily Zyryanov is an individual investor and writer.He uses various techniques to find both relatively underpriced equities with strong upside potential and relatively overappreciated companies that have inflated valuation for a reason.In his research, he pays much attention to the energy sector (oil & gas supermajors, mid-cap, and small-cap exploration & production companies, the oilfield services firms), while he also covers a plethora of other industries from mining and chemicals to luxury bellwethers.He firmly believes that apart from simple profit and sales analysis, a meticulous investor must assess Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital to gain deeper insights and avoid sophomoric conclusions.While he favors underappreciated and misunderstood equities, he also acknowledges that some growth stocks do deserve their premium valuation, and its an investor's primary goal to delve deeper and uncover if the market's current opinion is correct or not.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.