Exxon Mobil: The Bullish Thesis Has Never Been More Clearer

Aug. 02, 2023 9:00 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil investors experienced a selloff after earnings last week. However, buyers returned this week, helping to stage a recovery.
  • I assessed that the energy sector and XOM have likely bottomed out and are on track for a decisive recovery.
  • Exxon's venture into lithium extraction has significant disruptive potential and could extend its long-term shareholder value.
  • Investors looking to a big oil and gas play with near- and long-term upside are urged to consider Exxon's scale, deep expertise, and significant resources.
  • I make the case for why XOM investors should consider adding more positions. Read on.
  I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more.

Gas Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country

Brandon Bell

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) investors likely breathed a sigh of relief after the company's second quarter or FQ2 earnings release last week. The initial selling pressure didn't gain momentum, as buyers returned this week, aiming to help XOM regain

Comments (11)

c
cyfairslam
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (217)
Let's not forget that XOM management is not immune from making bad decisions. The purchase price for XTO and the Kearl project are some examples. Just because XOM bought DVN and is moving some business toward CCS and they are moving into Lithium mining does not necessarily mean that they will make money on these endeavors or at least that the rate of return on these projects will match potential O&G projects. XOM's management structure (inbred) and procurement policies make it difficult to operate efficiently in any area other than O&G. They will probably obtain a higher rating from some of the ESG investors.

However, I do like XOM from here. Hopefully, they will continue to shed assets and continue their efficiency program as well as allocated capex to high rate of return projects.
a
abcde1
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (2.55K)
regarding the democrat hysteria around XOM's foray into lithium extraction, i notice the climate druids conveniently won't discuss the environmental damage caused by this process, especially on the scale that XOM is proposing. sounds like a lot of holes in the ground, massive water usage and cleanup, chemicals everywhere, and so many unknowns that it would never get permitted if it was oil extraction. and, XOM has coyly avoided any mention of the projected return and profitability of this, from which i infer there is none.
billinsd profile picture
billinsd
Today, 9:24 AM
Comments (4.68K)
Added more yesterday
Thanks
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:15 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.79K)
Excellent article. Timely too as I have been studying the prospects for ALB and XOM as XOM dives into lithium production. XOM has definitely under-performed the general market on a year to date basis, which makes it relatively attractive from a value perspective although it also evinces relative market weakness that is not so appealing. I do like the more diversified nature of XOM, and the higher dividend yield doesn't hurt. XOM is definitely a good bet at current prices, and I am inclined to replace my investment in DVN with XOM. I don't need DVN, as its earnings report disappointed and I am invested in the Permian Basin through PXD, which is a larger investment for me that reported better earnings than DVN. Further research on this potential trade is clearly warranted.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 9:36 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.13K)
@ndardick Thank you. Indeed, XOM has remained relatively robust despite the underperformance. Seems like the market is inclined to keep it as the leader.
3carmonte profile picture
3carmonte
Today, 9:14 AM
Comments (1.14K)
105, 106 tested 119 a while ago but couldn't break resistance. I don't know. I rode it for a while but not in it now.
BlueHenGal profile picture
BlueHenGal
Today, 9:13 AM
Investing Group
Comments (88)
Note Typo on Headline: ...has never been Clearer, or has never been More Clear.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 9:35 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.13K)
@BlueHenGal The final title wasn't decided by me, but thanks for highlighting. I noted that, but titles can't be changed post-publication.
c
chicagotim1
Today, 9:08 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.8K)
Thanks for the article, I appreciate the point of view.

Been a couple of pieces on XOM on this board these days recently passed, featuring terms like "endgame". Been long XOM from ~$55; and sticking with it is my endgame.

Best of luck to all.
