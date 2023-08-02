Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tax-Loss Harvesting: A Primer

Aug. 02, 2023 4:07 AM ET
Summary

  • Investors have access to a multitude of personalized indexing products, a key benefit of which is to allow for tax loss-harvesting.
  • We analyze when tax-loss harvesting works and how helpful it is to returns.
  • Tax-loss harvesting is only beneficial when there are intermediate-term capital gains that will be offset by realized losses.
  • In such cases, the benefits of tax-loss harvesting accrue from the return earned on realized tax savings and from potentially lower terminal capital gains tax rates relative to medium term ones.
  • Simulation studies show that tax-loss harvesting is more valuable when stock return correlations are lower, but the benefits of tax-loss harvesting accrue primarily in the early years after portfolio formation.
Clean, renewable energy or electricity production tax credits and incentives, financial concept : Green energy symbols atop coin stack e.g solar panel, wind turbine, fuel cell battery and the word TAX

William_Potter

Taxes are a fact of life, and for investors capital gains taxes are as well. In some years — when highly appreciated investments are sold — capital gains taxes can represent a large hit to investors' post-tax income. An important aspect of

Harry Mamaysky profile picture
Harry Mamaysky
265 Followers
Harry Mamaysky is a professor at Columbia Business School and is the CIO of QuantStreet Capital. QuantStreet implements quantitative asset allocation solutions for its clients. All articles I publish are for educational purposes only and do not contain legal, tax, or investing advice. I recommend consulting with the  appropriate professional before making legal, tax, or investing decisions.

