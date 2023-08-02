Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VIG: A Fund That Is Better Positioned Now

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.67K Followers

Summary

  • Investing environment has been volatile with pandemic, inflation, and signs of recession.
  • Business cycles have been very short since 2020.
  • VIG has rebalanced and the fund is well positioned for growth investors.
High profits with ETF on the international stock exchanges

gopixa

The investing environment has been very fluid over the last three years. With the pandemic, rampant inflation starting in early 2021, and now increasing signs of a recession, business cycles have been very short since 2020. While long-term investors obviously shouldn't change their strategies if

This article was written by

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.67K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.