Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

From Here, Where?

Aug. 02, 2023 3:55 AM ETDBP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, SLV, SIVR, SLVO, PSLV2 Comments
Sprott Money profile picture
Sprott Money
2.53K Followers

Summary

  • In our 2023 macrocast, we forecast that the COMEX precious metals were likely to tread sideways through the first half of the year and then rally in the second half.
  • As July ends and August begins, it appears that the expected second half rally has begun.
  • We watched this new rally begin as prices moved off their recent lows last month. In early July,.

Gold and Silver Coins

thad

By Craig Hemke

In our 2023 macrocast, we forecast that the COMEX precious metals were likely to tread sideways through the first half of the year and then rally in the second half. As July ends and August begins, it appears

This article was written by

Sprott Money profile picture
Sprott Money
2.53K Followers
Established in February 2008, Sprott Money Ltd. is a leading precious metals wholesale, institutional and retail dealer selling gold, silver and platinum bars, coins and wafers online and over the phone. We offer competitive precious metals storage, IRA, and RRSP services, as well as a comprehensive news site.Sprott Money Ltd. is a privately held company owned by Eric Sprott and operated by Larisa Sprott.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

c
canyonlight
Today, 4:16 AM
Premium
Comments (25)
Craig I always appreciate your helpful and interesting articles. It will be interesting to see the extent if any of the upcoming BRICS+ meeting on gold price. Thank you.
C
Chris Pp
Today, 4:17 AM
Premium
Comments (199)
@canyonlight @Sprott Money also the downgrade by Fitch yesterday
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.