Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The 'Real' Dynamics Of Core Inflation In The Eurozone

Aug. 02, 2023 4:10 AM ETVGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EUFN
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.09K Followers

Summary

  • As the ECB has been putting increasing emphasis on the recent readings of underlying inflation, it is more important to look at the short-term dynamics than at the year-on-year figures.
  • While some easing of inflationary tensions is indeed observable, it would be premature to exclude another rate hike.
  • The flash estimates showed that eurozone headline inflation fell to 5.3% in July, while core inflation stabilised at 5.5%.

Finance and business concept. Investment graph and rows growth of coins on display of market quotes, stock market and data, rate exchange, blue color tone.

ipopba

By Peter Vanden Houte, Chief Economist, Belgium, Luxembourg, Eurozone

As the European Central Bank has been putting increasing emphasis on the recent readings of underlying inflation, it is more important to look at the short-term dynamics than at the

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.09K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.