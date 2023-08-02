Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Economic Signs Continue To Be Positive

Todd Sullivan profile picture
Todd Sullivan
7.47K Followers

Summary

  • Manufacturers’ New Orders and Real Personal Income both reported higher numbers today.
  • Advance Real Retail Sales and Real Personal Income, both corrected for inflation, continue to be flat to higher while new orders for vehicles and aircraft (including parts) are in decent uptrends.
  • The steady uptrends in Real Personal Income, durable goods orders and employment despite higher interest rates and persistent inflation indicate economic expansion continues.

Forex diagrams and stock market rising lines with numbers

ismagilov

Manufacturers’ New Orders and Real Personal Income both reported higher numbers today. Advance Real Retail Sales and Real Personal Income, both corrected for inflation, continue to be flat to higher while new orders for vehicles and aircraft (including parts) are in decent uptrends. Durable Goods

This article was written by

Todd Sullivan profile picture
Todd Sullivan
7.47K Followers
Todd Sullivan is a Massachusetts-based value investor and Co-Founder and General Partner in Rand Strategic Partners. He looks for investments he believes are selling for a discount to their intrinsic value given their current situation and future prospects. He holds them until that value is realized or the fundamentals change in a way that no longer supports his original thesis. His blog features his various ideas and general commentary and he updates readers on their progress in a timely fashion. His commentary has been seen in the online versions of the Wall St. Journal, New York Times, CNN Money, Business Week, Crain's NY and others. He has also appeared on Fox Business News and is a RealMoney.com contributor. He has twice presented at Bill Ackman's Harbor investment Conference and is a regular presenter at the Manual of Ideas "Best Ideas" conferences. Visit his sites: ValuePlays (http://valueplays.net/) , Rand Strategic Partners (http://randstrategicpartners.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.