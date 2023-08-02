ChrisBoswell/iStock via Getty Images

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) recently released its results for the last quarter. The company beat estimates both in revenues and bottom line as it posted revenues of $206.9 million compared to analyst estimates of $203.65 million and posted net income of 11 cents per share compared to analyst estimates of 5 cents. The company's revenues were up 21% year-over-year and the net income was up more than twice compared to the same quarter a year ago.

The strong results were a result of multiple forces in place including being able to charge customers higher prices, better fleet utilization and strong demand. The company reached a utilization rate of 93% for its fleet using 3.35 million horsepower generating revenues. This represented an all-time high for the company. Quarterly revenue per-horsepower came at $18.65 which is another all-time high for the company.

USAC quarterly operating data (USAC)

The company has been reducing its leverage ratio for the last few years and last quarter was no exception. This quarter company's leverage ratio fell to 4.5 for the first time since 2019. Just slightly over a year ago (Q1 of last year) its leverage ratio was 5.2 which means it fell 14% in the last 5 quarters. In my opinion, the current leverage ratio is still very high compared to historical standards and still carries some risk. The company's careful management of its balance sheet and conservative cost structure should allow it to deleverage further in the future as long as customer demand stays as strong as it's been in the last year and half.

USAC leverage ratio (USAC)

As demand for energy products increase, the compression market is seeing a very strong supply-demand imbalance. Adding new compression units is very costly and the barrier for entry is very high. This results in a very tight market where higher demand quickly translates into higher prices and higher margins for compression companies like USAC. The company's business is not directly impacted by energy prices and tend to be less volatile than energy prices are but a strong energy demand can definitely drive higher compression prices which is what we are witnessing right now.

The company's Distributable Cash Flow (cash flow that can be directly distributed to shareholders in shape of dividends and buybacks) came at $67 million during the quarter, up from last quarter's $62.6 million and $55.57 million a year ago in the same quarter. Distributable cash flow coverage came at 1.30x (130%) up from 1.21x a quarter ago and 1.08x a year ago indicating that the company can comfortably cover its current distribution rate if not increase it a bit. This is even more impressive when you consider the fact that the company has been deleveraging and paying off debt lately.

In its effort to achieve higher efficiency and higher pricing stability, the company is continuing to shift its efforts to larger compression units representing higher horse powers. This enables the company to have less cost per horse power, be able to serve larger customers, be more flexible about utilization rates and better able to predict its long term cash flow profile. The company mostly has been focusing on larger compression units that provide 1000 horse powers or more and contract durations of 3-5 years in order to achieve this. This is also where competition is less because barrier of entry is higher.

The company has also been shifting its compression units into dual-drive engines which run both on electricity and natural gas. This has allowed for the company to further increase its efficiencies because its average run time is up to 99% and operating expenses are significantly lower because the machine chooses to utilize either electricity or natural gas depending on what task it's running and whether is financially makes more sense to use one or the other.

During its earnings release the company also provided a full-year guidance for 2023. It anticipates a net income of $75 to $95 million which is a pretty wide range with mid-point being at $85 million. The company also foresees an adjusted EBITDA ranging from $490 million to $510 million with midpoint being $500 million and Distributable Cash Flow ranging from $260 million to $280 million with a midpoint in $270 million.

This should easily cover the current dividend yield of 10.55% which is about $2.10 per share/unit. The company's dividend payments have been pretty stable at around $2.10 for the last 8 years. The current cash flow levels support a possible dividend raise but I expect the company to keep the dividend constant in order to further deleverage its balance sheet especially considering high cost of capital.

USAC dividend history (Seeking Alpha)

Right now, most of the company's debt doesn't mature anytime soon and the company won't have to worry about refinancing debt at least until 2026 but there is no guarantee that interest rates will drop significantly by then. The company should and most likely will continue to reduce its leverage ratio so that its debt remains manageable even if interest rates don't drop significantly anytime soon.

USAC debt maturity (USAC annual report)

As long as energy demand (for oil and natural gas) stays strong and compression supply remains tight, this company should continue to post strong results. It looks like demand for energy products will be pretty much elevated for the foreseeable future. In the long run, there are always risks such as lower energy demand driven by a slower economy or even a possibility of recession but it looks unlikely in the short term at least. USAC's pricing power is not directly affected by oil and natural gas prices but there are still indirect effects in place such as compression demand and overall compression capacity. For the time being, things seem to be developing in a balance that favors USAC and the company's investors might enjoy it while it continues.