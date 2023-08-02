Hispanolistic

This year has been a wild ride for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) and its investors. Just as an example, after the company announced financial results covering the first quarter of its 2023 fiscal year, shares plunged over 13%. Fast forward to today and the exact opposite is taking place. As of this writing, shares of the business are up 22.3% on August 1st after initially being up around 13% in after-hours trading on July 31st. This is in response to management exceeding analysts' forecasts for the second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. Clearly, this is a win for shareholders of the business. Rapid growth continues to be in play and the long-term trajectory of the company from an operational perspective is undeniably bullish. Having said that, attractive growth does not automatically translate into an attractive investment. At the end of the day, the price you pay for a company matters a great deal. And while the company will eventually get cheaper, the stock is not cheap enough in my book to upgrade it just yet.

Opposite day

As a rule of thumb, I am very skeptical of growth stocks. I believe that if you can pick up shares of a growth company at a reasonable price, they can make for good investments. That's what led me to purchase shares of automotive retailer Group 1 Automotive (GPI) back in March of 2022, a company that I have so far generated a 46.5% return on. But it's not just high growth that I'm looking for. What Arista Networks has lacked that Group 1 Automotive had at the time was a price that was reasonable. That is why I have consistently rated the company a 'hold', ratings that have so far played out reasonably well. I say this because, since my article in February on the business, the stock is up 8.5% compared to the 11.4% seen by the S&P 500. And since my more recent article in May, shares have seen upside of 14.8%, outperforming a bit the 11.3% that the broader market has experienced.

Of course, these returns were prior to this latest move higher. After taking this into account, the company is currently outperforming my expectations. But even after looking at the impressive results of the company reported for the second quarter of its 2023 fiscal year, my overall assessment is unchanged. I will get to that shortly, but it would be helpful to dig into the numbers to see exactly what transpired.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the revenue side of things, the company did quite well. Sales of $1.46 billion came in 38.7% higher than the $1.05 billion in revenue the company generated one year earlier. Revenue was also $80 million higher than what analysts thought it would be, so that is a win. As a product heavy business as opposed to a service heavy one, the product side of the equation outperformed the service side. For those who don't recall, product revenue is associated with the sale of switching and routing products, as well as related network applications, while service revenue involves contract sales that are tied to the products that the company sells. Product revenue for the company jumped 42.4% year over year, soaring from $885.8 million to $1.26 billion. Honestly, I wish I could provide significantly more detail as to the drivers behind this growth. However, even management did not provide all that much detail. In the quarterly report filed by the firm, all that was said is that demand for switching and routing platforms across the company's customer base was 'strong' and that international revenue growth was greatest at 20.9% year over year.

Even though management has not really provided much detail beyond what I just mentioned, it's not difficult to imagine why revenues growing significantly. At the end of the day, the company should thrive as more data centers are set up and as cloud and AI adoption spread. These are topics that I've written about previously such as here and here. The overall data center market, according to one source, is expected to grow by 9.6% per annum between now and 2030, eventually hitting $418 billion. This will help to meet the demand for the growing cloud and AI markets. According to one source, the global cloud computing market is expected to grow from $678 billion this year to $2.43 trillion by 2030, translating to a 20% annualized growth rate. The growth rate for AI is expected to be even greater, coming in at 19% from 2023 through 2032. That should take it from $454.1 billion in 2022 to roughly $2.58 trillion by 2032. Clearly, Arista Networks will be a beneficiary of all of this growth.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This rise in revenue brought with it a surge in profits. Net income skyrocketed from $299.1 million to $491.9 million. The increase in revenue certainly helped, as did the fact that the companies operating expenses fell from 26.7% of sales to 24.3%. It's worth noting that the $1.55 in earnings per share that the company reported came in not only higher than the $0.94 per share reported the same time last year, but also ended up being $0.28 per share above what analysts thought it would be. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.58 also exceeded forecasts by $0.14 per share. Other profitability metrics followed a similar trajectory. Operating cash flow, as an example, shot up from $101.1 million to $434.1 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the increase was more modest from $354.2 million to $490.2 million. And finally, EBITDA for the business expanded from $377.8 million to $548.4 million. For context, in the chart above, you can see the results for the first-half of 2023 relative to the same time last year. As you can see, strength has persisted all through the year so far.

When it comes to the future, management does not provide as much detail as I would like to see. Usually, I like to see forecasts for the entire fiscal year. But the best that management offered up was guidance for the third quarter. They currently anticipate sales of between $1.45 billion and $1.50 billion. This would represent a sizable increase, at the midpoint, of 25.3% over the $1.18 billion reported the same time last year. As one analyst pointed out in the investment call that management hosted, this would represent a significant deceleration in growth compared to what the company saw during both the first and second quarters of this year. Even so, management did say that overall revenue growth for this year should be in excess of 30% as a whole. That's quite impressive.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Since we don't have guidance for the year as a whole, it is difficult to know how exactly shares are priced on a forward basis. If we simply annualize bottom line results from the first half of the year, it would translate to net profits of around $2.20 billion, adjusted operating cash flow of $2.22 billion, and EBITDA of roughly $2.51 billion. As you can see in the chart above, this makes the company trade at a forward price to earnings multiple of 26.6. The forward price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple is 26.3, while the EV to EBITDA multiple should be 21.8. For context, the chart also shows pricing based on data from 2022.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This is all quite pricey. But if the company can achieve growth that is attractive enough, it could very well be worth these lofty multiples. In the table above, I decided to look at a hypothetical scenario where, after this year, the company continues to grow its bottom line results by 20% per annum. I then did the same thing but using a 30% annualized growth rate in the table below. Even though the company is achieving rapid growth this year, growth should become more challenging as the business gets larger. This is not to say that the firm cannot or will not achieve the higher end of this range. But as a conservative, value-oriented investor, I don't like to assume that everything would be great moving forward. Frankly, in my prior analysis on the business, I looked at growth rates of 15% and 20%. So even in this case, I am giving the company the benefit of the doubt.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As you can see by looking at these tables, the stock does get cheaper over the next few years if shares don't move up from where they are now. This is common sense. Having said that, units of the business don't start to become really attractive until we get into 2025. This is especially the case if we rely on the more conservative forecast. That could mean several months or even over a year of generating subpar returns from this point on until the company actually becomes attractive from a valuation perspective.

Takeaway

I understand that investors are very excited about Arista Networks and what it offers. I do believe that the company will continue to expand and create value for its shareholders. It will likely continue to do so for many years. Shares will likely appreciate in response to this. But that doesn't mean that the company makes for a compelling opportunity. Yes, management might succeed in continuing to grow the company at a rapid pace. This could happen and shares might rise nicely in response. But in this case, we are betting on strong growth continuing, and growth is never a guarantee. This is why it's important to buy companies at attractive prices as opposed to lofty multiples. It doesn't mean that the premium paid will not end up being worth it. But it adds an extra element of risk to the picture that investors don't have to take in order to generate strong returns. And that's why, for now, I continue to maintain my 'hold' rating on the firm.