Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CALF Is Good, But You Might Do Better

Kurtis Hemmerling profile picture
Kurtis Hemmerling
5K Followers

Summary

  • CALF is a small-cap ETF that aims to reduce risk and increase returns by focusing on stocks with positive free cash flow.
  • Small-cap stocks with negative free cash flow have significantly underperformed the Russell Microcap Index ETF since 1999.
  • CALF's strategy of selecting stocks with the highest free cash flow yield has shown to outperform stocks with the lowest yield.

Cash Flow Business Concept

Makhbubakhon Ismatova

If you are looking for small-cap exposure in a single fund, I modestly recommend CALF. The fund has a simple and straight-forward approach that should reduce risk and potentially increase future returns with the free cash flow yield factor. Let me

This article was written by

Kurtis Hemmerling profile picture
Kurtis Hemmerling
5K Followers
I design sophisticated investment solutions for family offices, RIAs, UHNW individuals, ETF providers and more. I am associated with the company Portfolio123 and am working with them to increase their brand awareness.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.