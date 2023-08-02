Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Walgreens: I'm Starting To Become Skeptical

The Dividend Collectuh
Summary

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance current dividend yield is over 60% higher than its 5 year average indicating it's extremely undervalued.
  • Investors who believe in WBA's turnaround story may be catching a falling knife due to its cash flow issues and continued controversy.
  • These next few quarters will be crucial for management as more investors may consider abandoning the stock pushing the stock price to new lows in the near future.
  • CVS Health Corporation has beaten WBA in price return and total return over the last several years and continues to beat the retailer to the punch at every turn.
  • Although Walgreens is a dividend aristocrat, it could be at risk of cutting its dividend due to the payout ratio well above 100%.

Introduction

It's obvious there's been a lot of controversy surrounding Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) recently. I bought into the retail giant because even though they've had their fair share of controversy, I liked the fact that they made a conscious effort

I am not a certified financial advisor. I enjoy dividend investing in quality Blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WBA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

CTM01
Today, 9:44 AM
Thanks for the article. Just wanted to add that the earnings payout ratio is around 50%, both trailing and forward. The FCF payout ratio is high, but that may not be the best measure given the high level of capital being used to expand the VillageMD part of the business. I think, but am not certain, that these capital expenditures reduce FCF, resulting in the high FCF ratio. Any thoughts on this?
