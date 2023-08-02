Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hot Temperatures And A Hot Start To The Second Half Of 2023 For Commodities

Aug. 02, 2023 6:49 AM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.22K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P GSCI, the broad commodities benchmark, started the second half of the year in a blistering heat wave and rose 11% on the back of petroleum commodities, which all increased by more than 14% in July.
  • The energy sector completely reversed its underperformance from the first half of the year, bringing all commodities into positive territory for 2023.
  • The S&P GSCI Agriculture grew by a modest 3.0%, while the S&P GSCI Wheat and the S&P GSCI Corn rose the most as concerns over the latest crop yields were prominent.

Commodities such as coal tar, gold, cotton, corn, sugar, soybeans, and iron on white background ,Commodity business,3d rendering

Oselote

By Jim Wiederhold

The S&P GSCI, the broad commodities benchmark, started the second half of the year in a blistering heat wave and rose 11% on the back of petroleum commodities, which all increased by more than 14% in July. The remaining four

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.22K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.