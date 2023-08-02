Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Petrobras: News About Dividend Policy And Renewable Energies

Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.77K Followers

Summary

  • Petrobras has lowered its target payout policy from 60% to 45% of free cash flow but will consider share buybacks.
  • The company's financial progress is positive, with significant debt reduction and increased earnings estimates.
  • PBR stock is entering the renewable energy sector and has signed a letter of intent to study offshore wind projects.

petrobras gas station

Joa_Souza

Investment Thesis

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A, NYSE:PBR) recently lowered their target payout policy from about 60% to 45% of the free cash flow. However, in the same news, it was announced that share buybacks will also be considered from now on. Furthermore, there is news about

This article was written by

Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.77K Followers
My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PBR.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Today, 8:09 AM
Comments (17.14K)
@Manuel Paul Dipold
Thanks for article.
I may be wrong on this and you can correct me.

The way I interpreted the new policy is Petrobras will deduct new investments and buybacks from cash BEFORE calculating dividends. If true, that could mean significant cuts in dividends and no idea of what future dividends will be.

For now, I am holding for each dividend to see if it will be satisfactory.
Falcon Trading profile picture
Falcon Trading
Today, 8:02 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.11K)
If Petrobras followed Shell's example the company would be investing in oil and gas, not flaky green projects that have no ROI. Shell has seen the light.
A
Arthur Fisher
Today, 7:16 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.12K)
What complete cwap, building windmills to reduce ROI? To placate greenies? Just drill, pump, sell, drill, pump, sell!! Investments in renewables are theft from the shareholders.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.