Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wall Street Breakfast: Full Faith And Credit

Aug. 02, 2023 7:14 AM ET7 Comments
Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.

Getty Images

Full faith and credit

A deal over the debt ceiling was reached just over two months ago, but the political dysfunction in Washington and the growing debt burden still seems to be a concern. Fitch Ratings has downgraded the United States' long-term rating to AA+ from AAA, echoing a move made by S&P Global Ratings, which cut its rating for the U.S. in 2011 after a different government standoff. Fitch had placed America's sovereign status on watch negative back in May, but the bipartisan agreement to suspend the debt limit until January 2025 wasn't enough to calm its fears. Why credit ratings and agencies matter to investors.

Key rating drivers: "The repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management," according to Fitch. "In addition, the government lacks a medium-term fiscal framework, unlike most peers, and has a complex budgeting process [and] the GG (General Government) debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to rise over the forecast period, reaching 118.4% by 2025. These factors, along with several economic shocks as well as tax cuts and new spending initiatives, have contributed to successive debt increases over the last decade." How much is too much for the U.S. national debt?

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she "strongly" disagreed with the downgrade, calling it "arbitrary" and saying that Fitch relied on "outdated" data. Many of the measures that the ratings company uses, "including those related to governance," have "shown improvement over the course of the administration, with the passage of bipartisan legislation to address the debt limit, invest in infrastructure, and make other investments in America’s competitiveness," she declared. Stock futures declined following Fitch's decision, while the yields were volatile as investors assess the outlook for the $25T global Treasury market. Is the debt ceiling constitutional and has the U.S. ever defaulted?

What to watch: It was only two weeks ago that President Biden created a team to assess ways to avert future standoffs over the country's debt limit. "Now that the latest debt ceiling crisis is behind us, it is necessary to explore all legal and policy options to prevent Congress from ever again holding hostage the full faith and credit of the United States," the White House statement said at the time. The working group, consisting of administration officials and no Republican members, is being led by White House Counsel Stuart Delery and National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard. (67 comments)

JOLTS

The U.S. labor market appears to be cooling - albeit at a slow pace - as wage pressures subside, which could bode well for the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation. Job openings fell to 9.582M in June, compared to the 9.650M expected, marking the lowest level in over two years. The hires rate was little changed at 3.8%, the lowest since the pandemic started, while the quits rate slipped to 2.4%. On the other hand, ISM Manufacturing PMI remained in the contraction territory for the ninth straight month. "This is not supportive of a reacceleration in earnings growth that many equity investors are anticipating," said Interactive Brokers Senior Economist Jose Torres, adding that today's ADP jobs data and Friday's nonfarm payrolls report will provide a clearer picture. (5 comments)

Road to profit

Uber (UBER) has finally reported its first-ever quarterly operating profit, but its stock fell 5.7% AH on Tuesday as concerns over the ride-hailing company's growth lingered. While gross bookings rose in Q2 and monthly active platform expanded substantially, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi warned that rival Lyft (LYFT) was competing effectively on prices on an earnings call. "We think the U.S. is going to be a two-player market for some periods to come," he cautioned. Nevertheless, SA analyst Daan Rijnberk remains bullish, given Uber's "stellar" long-term outlook and large market share. That's despite the steep valuation of the stock, which has climbed 84% YTD. (28 comments)

Emergency reserves

The U.S. government has withdrawn its offer to buy 6M barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as crude prices continue to rise amid tighter supplies. The Biden administration had released a record 180M barrels from the SPR in 2022 to rein in surging gas prices, and said it would replenish the reserve once prices are at or below $67-$72 per barrel. But U.S. crude prices just saw their best monthly gain in over a year and will likely rise further on account of fresh production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia. Moreover, the latest data showed a draw of 15.4M barrels of oil in U.S. commercial stockpiles for the week ending July 28. (5 comments)

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan -2.3%. Hong Kong -2.5%. China -0.9%. India -1%.
In Europe, at midday, London -1%. Paris -0.5%. Frankfurt -0.7%.
Futures at 7:00, Dow -0.3%. S&P -0.5%. Nasdaq -0.8%. Crude +1% to $82.14. Gold +0.6% to $1,989.70. Bitcoin +2.2% to $29,537.
Ten-year Treasury Yield -3 bps to 4.01%.

Today's Economic Calendar

Auto Sales
7:00 MBA Mortgage Applications
8:15 ADP Jobs Report
8:30 Treasury Refunding Announcement
10:30 EIA Petroleum Inventories

Companies reporting earnings today »

What else is happening...

Caterpillar (CAT) jumps to record high after profit beats estimates.

BP (BP) CEO denies overpaying for German offshore wind leases.

Merck (MRK) raises guidance despite buyout impact on bottom line.

Pfizer (PFE) reports 54% contraction in Q2 sales amid COVID cliff.

Yellow Corp. (YELL) rallies as Apollo (APO) nears deal for bankruptcy loan.

Starbucks (SBUX) comp sales disappoint as North America demand stalls.

Altria (MO) sees profits rise even as U.S. cigarette demand wanes.

AMD (AMD) earnings call: Execution on track, AI engagements surging.

Pinterest (PINS) beats expectations for Q2 revenue, user growth.

SPAC DWAC on watch amid auditor resignation and latest Trump indictment.

This article was written by

Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers
Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It's designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including on mobile devices), and is published before 7:30 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast readership of over 3.4 million includes many from the investment-banking and fund-management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day: http://seekingalpha.com/account/email_preferences Podcast RSS feed: https://www.spreaker.com/show/5725002/episodes/feed

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

J
Jacob Notowitz
Today, 8:10 AM
Comments (34)
$800,000,000,000+ JUST going to interest payments. That is more then we spend on our biggest outlay (military). Getting to point of no return. Fitch is right for sure!
deercreekvols profile picture
deercreekvols
Today, 8:10 AM
Comments (24.57K)
Fitch Ratings making headlines as the US drops from AAA to AA+. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she "strongly" disagreed with the downgrade, calling it "arbitrary" and saying that Fitch relied on "outdated" data. High-profile economists including former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Allianz Chief Economic Advisor Mohamed El-Erian lambasted the Fitch decision, with Summers calling it “bizarre and inept” and El-Erian “perplexed” by the timing and reasoning. We will leave the deep analysis to others. Mr. Market seems to be a bit upset about all of this.

Starbucks headline, while an attention grabber, doesn't really sum up the numbers. Other headlines read: "Starbucks is Booming in China, but Sales Still Disappoint" and "Starbucks Misses Quarterly Sales Estimates, Sees Lasting Rebound in China"- it's always best to go beyond the headlines for information.

Speaking of headlines, there seems to be a little trouble brewing at $DWAC as their auditor resigned and a third indictment is announced for Donald Trump. Time will tell how it all plays out. This is not a movie. This is really happening. No script, of course, as the writers are on strike.

Chinese regulators have proposed rules that would limit the smartphone screen time of people under the age of 18 to a maximum of two hours per day. If the rules are brought into law, they could have implications for companies such as Tencent and ByteDance, which run some of China’s biggest mobile apps. Very interesting proposal, IMO.

Have a great day everyone.
L
LK106218
Today, 7:35 AM
Comments (6.48K)
MBS is no friend of the Biden administration. Production will be manipulated to sustain a price for crude above $75. US drillers and their bankers could take some comfort in that.
L
LK106218
Today, 7:31 AM
Comments (6.48K)
The inability to produce a budget for the Senate to work with and the President to sign is the most significant risk to the US economy. The fact that it is a self-inflicted problem is even more alarming. Maybe 6 weeks on vacation will help. With the Fitch rating change we see that culture wars have unintended consequences.
L
LK106218
Today, 7:24 AM
Comments (6.48K)
Where were you on 2023 08 01 17 33?
2959 profile picture
2959
Today, 7:38 AM
Premium
Comments (1.56K)
@LK106218 Did Fitch get it correct this time (vs the subprime mortgages)? Someone is right/wrong about the current debt and our financial situation. Trying to find the Wizard behind the curtain.
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
Today, 7:17 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.23K)
Dear Readers, We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here - seekingalpha.com/... - to join the separate political discussion. Purely political comments on this Wall Street Breakfast article will be removed by moderators.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.