Fitch Ratings downgraded on Tuesday the United States' long-term rating to AA+ from AAA, reflecting expected fiscal deterioration, a growing debt burden, and the erosion of governance related to its peers.

The Fitch rating now aligns with the S&P Global Ratings, which cut its rating for the U.S. in 2011 after a government standoff over debt.

The credit ratings firm took the U.S.'s long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating off of rating watch negative and assigned a stable outlook. Fitch placed the rating on watch negative in May, when Congress was caught in a struggle over the debt ceiling.

Fitch said, "The repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she "strongly" disagrees with the ratings decision, saying that Fitch uses outdated data.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) closed down nearly ~7% on Tuesday, the same day that Amazon.com (AMZN) said that Amazon Clinic is now available in all 50 states.

Premarket TDOC is down more than 3%.

Amazon Clinic is a virtual health service that launched in November 2022. Prior to Tuesday, visits were available via online messaging in 34 states.

Video visits are now available in all 50 states.

Amazon.com (AMZN) has been pushing further into healthcare. In January, it introduced RxPass, a new Prime membership benefit from Amazon Pharmacy. And in February, it closed its $3.9B acquisition of One Medical.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) dropped 8.5% on a report that the sales process for the famed soccer club is on pause.

According to an iNews report on Tuesday, the takeover process has been effectively "paused" as far as one of the two main bidders is concerned.

The two main bidders are still involved, but the idea of an imminent decision doesn't seem to be the case, according to the report, which cites a source close to one of the bidders.

Other headlines to look out for on Seeking Alpha:

Starbucks talks China upside and customization trends on earnings call

Pinterest beats expectations for revenues, user growth in Q2

Caesars Entertainment slides post-market after reporting Q2 results

Paycom stock slips after Q2 earnings beat, but Q3 guidance disappoints

AMD earnings call: Execution on track, AI engagements surging

PayPal to report Q2 earnings

On our catalyst watch for the day- Datadog (DDOG) will hold its two-day DASH annual conference. Some analysts expect the company to introduce a new AI product at the event. (recent Datadog developments)

ExlService Holdings (EXLS) will begin trading on a post-split basis following the five-for-one stock split. (ExlService analysis)

The IPO lockup period expires for blocks of Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) shares. (trading chart)

Amazon (AMZN) will hold an AWS Summit event in Taipei, Taiwan, to be followed on August 3 with an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

And Costco (COST) will report monthly sales for July. (Costco growth metrics)

Wall Street's major averages on Tuesday ended mixed after largely trading sideways through the day.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) lost 0.43%. The S&P (SP500) slipped 0.27%.

The Dow (DJI) outperformed the other two indexes, finishing 0.20% higher.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, nine ended trading in the red, led by Utilities. Industrials and Tech were the two gainers.

Treasury yields were higher. The longer-end 10-year yield (US10Y) was up 8 basis points to 4.04%, while the 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 3 basis points to 4.90%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. The Dow is down 0.5%, the S&P 500 is down 0.6% and the Nasdaq is down 1%. Crude oil is down 0.8% at more than $82 a barrel. Bitcoin is up 1.8%.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 1.3% and the DAX is down 1.2%.

Our biggest stock movers for the day premarket: e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is up more than 18% after topping the consensus mark in Q1 results and raising the FY2024 outlook. Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is up more than 10% after the company reported better than expected Q2 results. But SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) is moving in the opposite direction. SolarEdge is down more than 12% after the company announced mixed Q2 results and a disappointing Q3 outlook.

On today’s economic calendar, at 815 am the ADP jobs report.