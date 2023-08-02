Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dividends By The Numbers In July 2023

Aug. 02, 2023 7:45 AM ETAB, BWA, BX, CALM, DMLP, MTR, MVO, PDM, PHIN, PRT, RUSHA, RUSHB, SBR, SJT, UG, VOC
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.58K Followers

Summary

  • July 2023's dividends started off the third quarter of 2023 the way June 2023's dividends ended the second quarter. Unimpressively.
  • It's the number of firms that are announcing dividend increases that is indicating things aren't quite as good as the rising trend for stock prices suggests.
  • It's the absence of more dividend hikes being announced that's signaling things aren't quite alright for the publicly traded firms that make up the U.S. stock market.

financial chart with uptrend line graph of stock market and stack of coins background

champc

July 2023's dividends started off the third quarter of 2023 the way June 2023's dividends ended the second quarter. Unimpressively.

They're also raising more questions than they answer. It's like using the Webb Telescope to peer at distant

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.58K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.