Investment Thesis

Despite its potential, hydrogen is currently not competitive due to its high cost and lower efficiency. Plug Power's (NASDAQ:PLUG) profitability projections (profitable in 2025) appear overly optimistic, given the company's increasing expenses relative to its revenues. In addition, share dilution and high share-based compensations are disadvantaging shareholders. In total, there are too many risks. Currently, hydrogen is politically promoted and subsidized, but hydrogen would have a hard time on the free market. Future forecasts are difficult because they depend on many complex factors. Overall, an investment would be too driven by a good-sounding story.

Hydrogen Overview

The total addressable market has immense potential as a possible storage option for excess electricity. Furthermore, it could include various transportation methods. However, predicting the future remains difficult: Factors such as production costs, competition from electric cars, future costs of batteries as potential competition for energy storage, future oil prices, and more make forecasts very challenging. For example, I wrote an article about emerging sodium-based batteries a few months ago. These could be extremely cheap to produce as Sodium is considerably cheaper than Lithium. This is just one example of how dynamically changing the so-called energy transition is.

What is the role of electrolysers in clean energy transitions? Hydrogen production today is primarily based on unabated fossil fuel technologies. In the Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario, low-emissions hydrogen plays a key role in sectors that are hard to decarbonise, such as heavy industry and long-distance transport, with electrolysis powered by renewable electricity being the main route of production. -Source: iea.org

What seems to be clear, however, is that hydrogen has not yet established itself on the free market. After all, we still drive, fly, and heat with oil today and not with hydrogen. Global demand has increased in the last decades, but it remains more of a niche product. At the moment, many things are being politically pushed and subsidized, but in the long run, this will not be able to cancel out the free market.

In the CO2-neutral future scenarios, it is assumed that hydrogen will be produced from surplus energy from renewable energy sources. But so far, this production method is by far the least profitable compared to hydrogen production from gas or coal.

Hydrogen is versatile. Technologies already available today enable hydrogen to produce, store, move and use energy in different ways. A wide variety of fuels are able to produce hydrogen, including renewables, nuclear, natural gas, coal and oil. It can be transported as a gas by pipelines or in liquid form by ships, much like liquefied natural gas (LNG). It can be transformed into electricity and methane to power homes and feed industry, and into fuels for cars, trucks, ships and planes. -Source: iea.org

The way hydrogen can be used reminds me overall of oil and gas. Ultimately, it is also just a medium to release stored energy. The problem is that, so far, the hydrogen process is costly and not competitive. And if you use gas, coal, or oil to produce hydrogen, the entire process becomes pointless. Because then, we could burn these energy sources directly, which would be even more efficient since, with each energy conversion, a lot of energy gets lost, about 30%.

Plug Power, however, bases its own story on the assumption that this future scenario of renewable energy to hydrogen will occur on a large scale and that the company will play a significant role in it.

Investor presentation

This may happen; I don't want to exclude that at all. With the previous paragraphs, I just wanted to say that there are still many question marks and, so far, few actual, hard facts that hydrogen will become established on a large scale. There are a lot of political plans, but ultimately the free market with supply and demand will prevail.

Financial Progress & Trends

First, a short overview over a more extended period for revenues, expenses, and net income.

Data by YCharts

I have created this overview of the income statement of the last quarter compared to the previous year, showing where money is spent and how the revenue and cost development is in general.

Author

Overall, we can see that the trend is continuing, that expenses are increasing faster than sales, and thus the net income is becoming increasingly negative. The current margins are terrible. It is all the more astonishing that analysts expect the company to make a profit as early as 2025.

Seeking Alpha

I think this is highly unrealistic, and history does not support it either, as you can see from the fact that the earnings revisions look like this.

Seeking Alpha

Valuation & Outlook

The company is currently valued at an enterprise value of $6.4B. The market cap is $7.2B, and the company has about $1.6B in cash. Given the current losses of about $200M per quarter, these reserves would be depleted after another two years. This does not include issuing new shares (which will probably happen, see below). It is also possible that the cash burn will slow down as sales increase, but as shown above, this is not the case so far.

Otherwise, a valuation of the stock is difficult. Surely it's not a revelation to alert readers to the expensive price-sales ratio.

Data by YCharts

Ultimately, it is also somewhat subjective whether one considers the current valuation to be justified: Because if one believes that hydrogen has a glorious future ahead of it and Plug Power is a company that is operating in the entire hydrogen ecosystem and will multiply its sales in the coming decades, the share would be justifiably expensive.

Risks

But this glorious future is uncertain; even the opposite could be true. At the moment, hydrogen is being pushed by politics and subsidies, and if these are removed one day, and the hydrogen industry has to stand on its own two feet, it is not sure whether it will survive.

Also not mentioned yet in this article is competition. If hydrogen becomes a global cash cow, more and more companies will want to enter the market, which sometimes results in a price war and lower margins.

Another risk for the adaptation of hydrogen is that this happens globally in different ways. The danger is that countries that increasingly rely on hydrogen as an energy carrier may have structural disadvantages compared to other countries that stick to oil and gas. If this were to happen, companies would relocate their production locations. Ultimately, hydrogen can only become established long-term if it gets cheaper.

Share dilution, insider trades & SBCs

For me, these three things are standard checks I make in every article, as excessive stock dilution and stock-based compensation can put us, shareholders, at a disadvantage. In addition, insider trades sometimes contain valuable info about the confidence of management itself. Massive selling has occurred in 2021 but none within the last six months. Otherwise, we can see that the number of outstanding shares has risen massively and continues to rise slowly. Also, the SBCs are huge and currently account for more than 10% of this year´s revenue.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

For my taste, not only Plug Power, but the entire hydrogen industry still has far too many question marks to be considered as an investment. If at all, then as a tiny position, but I'll stay out of it for now and watch further development. High valuations mean high falling heights, and there could be several reasons for this: disappointing financial figures, permanently little global adaptation, or waning political support, for example, after changes in government.