Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Plug Power: Profitability By 2025 Is Unlikely

Aug. 02, 2023 9:02 AM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG)3 Comments
Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.77K Followers

Summary

  • Hydrogen is currently not competitive due to high costs and lower efficiency, making it a risky investment.
  • The future of hydrogen is uncertain and dependent on factors such as production costs, competition from electric cars, and future oil prices.
  • Plug Power's profitability projections appear overly optimistic, and the company's increasing expenses relative to revenues disadvantage shareholders.
hydrogen logo on gas stations fuel dispenser. h2 combustion Truck, car automotive engine for emission free ecofriendly transport

audioundwerbung

Investment Thesis

Despite its potential, hydrogen is currently not competitive due to its high cost and lower efficiency. Plug Power's (NASDAQ:PLUG) profitability projections (profitable in 2025) appear overly optimistic, given the company's increasing expenses relative to its revenues. In addition, share dilution and high

This article was written by

Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.77K Followers
My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Preserve & Prosper profile picture
Preserve & Prosper
Today, 9:40 AM
PRO
Comments (1.86K)
@Manuel Paul Dipold
Thank you for your accurate assessment of PLUG. The stock price relies totally on hype, not on PLUG's financial prowess. The company can't even make a gross profit, the basic indicator of a company's business model. In fact its negative gross margins are getting worse.

Yes, revenue growth has been good recently, but profitless growth is useless. Of course a company can increase sales if it sells its products and services below the cost to produce them. PLUG stock sells at close to 10X revenues, a very rich valuation for a perennially unprofitable business.
Jack.Bolander profile picture
Jack.Bolander
Today, 9:18 AM
Comments (3.24K)
I share your opinions and conclusions. The Hydrogen market's growth is not happening as quickly as the "true believers" think.
PLUG has announced many deals and partnerships, but many of those are long-dated and won't be contributing to PLUG's bottom line for several years, if at all. We have already seen several major deals evaporate (Linde, FFI, etc).

Most troubling for me is the cost of Hydrogen. Price elasticities could slow Hydrogen adoption even more.
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Today, 9:12 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (43.38K)
In fact, current burn rate is in the range of $500 million per quarter. At this pace, the company will be running out of funds by year end.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.