Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) reported decent earnings for the fiscal third quarter of Fiscal 2023, and Mr. Market had a muted reaction to the earnings announcement in after-hours trading yesterday. After digesting the numbers, I am skeptical of the company’s ambitious plan to achieve 7%-9% annual comparable store sales growth through fiscal 2025. This is one of the three goals of the company’s reinvention plan, and failure to achieve this objective may create a negative sentiment in the market. However, I believe that Starbucks is well-positioned to deliver annual EPS growth of 15%-20% in the next three fiscal years, which should mitigate some of the negative impact resulting from failure to meet comparable store sales growth targets. I believe Starbucks stock is still attractive for value investors despite almost doubling in the last 5 years.

Starbucks' Q3 Earnings Highlight Opportunities And Challenges

For the fiscal third quarter, Starbucks reported a 12% year-over-year increase in consolidated revenue to $9.2 billion. Earnings grew 19% on the back of a margin expansion of 50 basis points to 17.4%, which was the real highlight of the earnings announcement. In North America, the largest market for the company, revenue grew 11% YoY with comparable same-store sales growth hitting 7% - the lower end of the management’s three-year target. In China, the second-largest market for the company, revenue grew by a staggering 51% YoY with comparable same-store sales growth hitting an impressive 46%. The company ended the quarter with almost 75 million 90-day active Starbucks Rewards members. In the U.S., 90-day active Starbucks Rewards members reached a record 31.4 million and in China, 90-day active Rewards members reached an all-time high of over 20 million. Digging deeper into the earnings report, we can find several tailwinds behind Starbucks and a few threats looming on the horizon.

Let’s start with the good news.

Starbucks still has room to grow in the U.S., especially in smaller cities that are yet to be explored by the coffee chain. With Americans showing a tendency to move out of metropolitan areas amid the flexible work options offered by many employers even in the post-pandemic era, Starbucks will have opportunities to grow in smaller U.S. cities. During the third-quarter earnings call, CEO Laxman Narasimhan said:

We see significant headroom for new store growth in underpenetrated areas in the U.S., including smaller cities as well as new formats in larger metros.

Starbucks’ planned expansion into smaller cities, in my opinion, will help the company’s long-term earnings growth, although the company will have to undertake substantial investments to execute this strategy.

China is another bright spot for the company. According to company filings, there are more than 6,500 Starbucks stores in China today, which pales in comparison to the 16,000+ stores in the United States. China is considered one of the biggest markets for tea, but there are clear signs of a growing coffee culture in the country. Coffee consumption in China has increased dramatically since 2015, and this trend is likely to continue with coffee now being considered a fashion statement in the country among the youth.

A granular view of the Chinese coffee market reveals consumers aged between 25 and 44 accounted for more than 65% of coffee consumption in 2021. Consumers aged 55 years or more accounted for just 5% of coffee consumption, which highlights the strong popularity of coffee among the young generation. According to Duhno, an average American consumes more than 400 cups of coffee every year, while in China, coffee consumption per capita is still at 5 cups per year. This stark difference between coffee consumption in the two nations is unlikely to disappear ever, with America having a strong coffee culture. However, the growing popularity of coffee among young consumers is likely to lead to a notable uptick in coffee consumption in China, and Starbucks is well-positioned to benefit from this. CEO Narasimhan said:

Our locally relevant innovation in China for over 20 years has won over customers in what has historically been a tea-drinking culture. Today, we have nearly 6,500 stores and another nearly 2,400 points of customer connection through our We Proudly Serve program in China. And yet, there is so much more opportunity ahead in underpenetrated areas within this market.

Globally, one thing that is working well for the company is the recognition it receives as an affordable luxury brand. Whether it be fashion or cars or coffee, consumer preference for affordable luxury brands is on the rise globally, which paves the way for Starbucks to thrive in the long term.

Now, the bad news.

Although retail sales have held up well amid surging inflation, I am concerned about a continuation of this trend. The average daily retail foot traffic in the U.S. declined by 3.7%, 0.3%, and 1.1% in January, February, and March, respectively, compared to the previous year. It is safe to say that 2023 got off to a poor start from a retail foot traffic perspective, and I expect coffee chains to feel the brunt of this in the coming months. If foot traffic declines notably, Starbucks is unlikely to hit its target of 7%-9% comparable sales growth in the next fiscal year, which might reflect poorly on stock prices. Answering a question from an analyst, CEO Laxman Narasimhan said:

Traffic is below 2019 levels but units per store are above the 2019 average coming from higher food attach. So the food growth along with more customization and judicious price increases led to this record weekly sales that you saw in the quarter.

Traffic is already below 2019 levels but Starbucks has benefited from recent price increases and the strong demand for food items on the menu. Looking ahead, if prices remain stable or decline while traffic takes a hit, Starbucks’ comp sales may come under pressure.

An uptick in the unemployment level, which cannot be ruled out just yet, will be a drag on Starbucks as well. As a company that is sensitive to the economy, macroeconomic pressures on consumer spending are likely to be reflected in Starbucks’ financial performance. This is evident in how Starbucks slashed 18,000 jobs, closed almost 1,000 stores, and saw its stock price plummet to single digits from around $40 during the financial crisis. The company, however, made a swift recovery thanks to prudent management decisions, which I highlighted in this article more than three years ago.

Overall, I believe Starbucks still has a long runway to grow steadily, but the company’s short-term financial performance may not be as rosy as it seems.

Is SBUX A Forever Stock?

As an active investor, I believe mispriced opportunities exist in the stock market at any given time, and I am actively searching for such opportunities under any market and economic condition. These mis-pricings can occur due to undervaluation or overvaluation of stocks, and I will not hesitate to book the returns/losses from my investments when the investment thesis has fully played out. Given this active investing style, I may not be looking for stocks that I may want to own forever, but now and then, I stumble across companies that are worth holding forever – or for many decades at least. Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is one of those few companies, and Starbucks is another.

In my opinion, there are 5 characteristics of companies that will grow shareholder value infinitely.

A strong brand name. Quantifiable competitive advantages. Consistently growing free cash flow. A shareholder-friendly corporate culture. Operating in an industry that holds up well in all stages of the business cycle.

Starbucks, arguably, is a company with all these characteristics.

Share buybacks were halted during the pandemic to preserve cash, but with the announcement of the reinvention plan that highlights the financial roadmap for three years, the company has resumed buybacks and plans to distribute $20 billion through fiscal 2025. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of 53 cents per share, which highlights the shareholder-friendly nature of the company.

The only concern arises from the fact that Starbucks is sensitive to macroeconomic conditions, which makes it susceptible to economic slowdowns. However, Starbucks has proven during the Covid-induced recession and the financial crisis that it can recover swiftly. This, combined with its brand value and free cash flows makes Starbucks a forever stock.

Takeaway

Starbucks is likely to face challenges in growing comparable same-store sales in Fiscal 2024 due to unfavorable macroeconomic conditions. The company’s current valuation at a forward P/E ratio of 24.6 seems to have taken into account this risk, as the company has traded at an average forward P/E of 29 in the last 5 years. This makes Starbucks stock fairly valued, and I will not hesitate to invest in a fairly valued great business especially when the company is still growing.