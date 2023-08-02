Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Starbucks Q3 Earnings: This Stock Is A Hold Forever

Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Starbucks Corporation reported decent earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, and Mr. Market had a muted reaction to the earnings announcement.
  • After digesting the numbers, I am skeptical of the company’s ambitious plan to achieve 7%-9% annual comparable store sales growth through fiscal 2025.
  • SBUX still has room to grow in the U.S., especially in smaller cities that are yet to be explored by the coffee chain.
  • China is considered one of the biggest markets for tea, but there are clear signs of a growing coffee culture in the country. This is an opportunity for Starbucks.
  • In my opinion, there are 5 characteristics of companies that will grow shareholder value infinitely. Starbucks exhibits many of these characteristics.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Beat Billions get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Starbucks coffee sign hanging outside a shop

JohnFScott

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) reported decent earnings for the fiscal third quarter of Fiscal 2023, and Mr. Market had a muted reaction to the earnings announcement in after-hours trading yesterday. After digesting the numbers, I am skeptical of the company’s


Unlock Alpha Returns With Our Comprehensive Investment Suite

Beat Billions offers a wide range of tools and resources to help you achieve superior investment returns. Our team of expert analysts uncovers undercovered and thinly followed stocks to supercharge your investment returns.

  • Access our model portfolios and receive actionable ideas to build a successful portfolio.
  • Join our community of like-minded investors and exchange ideas to maximize your investment potential.
  • Keep track of the real-time activities of investing gurus.

Don't miss out on our launch discount - act now to secure your subscription and start supercharging your portfolio!




    This article was written by

    Dilantha De Silva profile picture
    Dilantha De Silva
    10.64K Followers
    Leader of Beat Billions
    Uncover the untapped potential of small-cap stocks
    I am Dilantha De Silva, an investment analyst with 8+ years in the investment management industry. Before becoming an independent publisher, I worked as a buy-side analyst in a leading boutique wealth management firm in Dubai where I dedicated my time to identifying U.S. small-cap stocks for the funds managed by the firm. I am the founder of Beat Billions, a premium Investing Group on Seeking Alpha focused on identifying alpha-generating thinly followed stocks in the market. I am a CFA Level III candidate and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (UK).

    Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBUX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

    I am long META.

    Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

    Recommended For You

    Comments (1)

    Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
    Gary J is Rich on AMZN
    Today, 9:21 AM
    Premium
    Comments (38.45K)
    New food choices and plenty of pumpkin coming this fall. I'm topping off my balance.
    Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.