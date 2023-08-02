Stocks Could Use A Breather In August
Summary
- Economic data and corporate earnings continue to strengthen the soft landing narrative.
- Wall Street is gradually becoming more optimistic.
- Yet the market is facing overbought conditions and could use a pullback to refresh.
- August has historically been the worst month of the year for the S&P 500, and it may be the opening for that pullback.
- I still expect to see new all-time highs in the coming year.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »
August has not been a great month for the stock market, so it is not surprising that it started off on the wrong foot, but that doesn’t concern me. I have been expecting a pause to refresh, if not a pullback of some kind to consolidate the gains of the past five months. While I still think we will see new all-time highs for the S&P 500 this year, the 5% gain to get there from yesterday’s close will probably be more laborious than the 20% we have seen year to date. I think it will come through rotation out of the most expensive growth stocks and into smaller and mid-sized companies with more of a value orientation. This assumes that the economy cooperates with continued growth, albeit below trend, as well as a continuation of the disinflationary trend.
This market will look for reasons to pull back during August, shaking out weak shareholders, and Fitch Ratings provided us with one overnight when the ratings agency downgraded US government debt one level from AAA to AA+. Much of their reasoning was poor in my view, as economic shocks and political gridlock don’t seem to be legitimate reasons for a downgrade. Regardless, the move sent shivers through financial markets overnight, but I suspect this is a one-day event. It is reminiscent of S&P’s downgrade more than a decade ago, which was never reversed. The bond market is yawning in response to last night’s move.
In more important news, yesterday’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) was another step in the right direction to a soft landing. Openings continue to fall, as we want to see to ease wage growth pressures and hiring fell to its lowest level since the beginning of 2021.
At the same time, layoffs remain at very low levels, which shows that the labor market remains resilient despite the softening conditions. These are goldilocks numbers when combined with the latest inflation figures.
This is why the economic team at Bank of America was the first to reverse its recession call on the basis that wage and price pressures are moving in the right direction, while the labor market remains strong. I expect the rest of Wall Street to follow, which will be another positive rate of change for markets through the end of this year.
Again, August has historically been the worst month of the year for the stock market, as many regular participants are on vacation, which can lead to an increase in volatility. We also have overbought conditions on a short-term basis with the S&P 500 index trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Therefore, a pullback from this level would be normal and healthy in the process of continuing the uptrend.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and working in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. In addition to writing for Seeking Alpha, he is also a Leader on the new fintech platform at Follow.co.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments