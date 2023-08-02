Stocks Could Use A Breather In August

Gam1983/iStock via Getty Images

August has not been a great month for the stock market, so it is not surprising that it started off on the wrong foot, but that doesn’t concern me. I have been expecting a pause to refresh, if not a pullback of some kind to consolidate the gains of the past five months. While I still think we will see new all-time highs for the S&P 500 this year, the 5% gain to get there from yesterday’s close will probably be more laborious than the 20% we have seen year to date. I think it will come through rotation out of the most expensive growth stocks and into smaller and mid-sized companies with more of a value orientation. This assumes that the economy cooperates with continued growth, albeit below trend, as well as a continuation of the disinflationary trend.

Finviz

This market will look for reasons to pull back during August, shaking out weak shareholders, and Fitch Ratings provided us with one overnight when the ratings agency downgraded US government debt one level from AAA to AA+. Much of their reasoning was poor in my view, as economic shocks and political gridlock don’t seem to be legitimate reasons for a downgrade. Regardless, the move sent shivers through financial markets overnight, but I suspect this is a one-day event. It is reminiscent of S&P’s downgrade more than a decade ago, which was never reversed. The bond market is yawning in response to last night’s move.

Bloomberg

In more important news, yesterday’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) was another step in the right direction to a soft landing. Openings continue to fall, as we want to see to ease wage growth pressures and hiring fell to its lowest level since the beginning of 2021.

Bloomberg

At the same time, layoffs remain at very low levels, which shows that the labor market remains resilient despite the softening conditions. These are goldilocks numbers when combined with the latest inflation figures.

Indeed

This is why the economic team at Bank of America was the first to reverse its recession call on the basis that wage and price pressures are moving in the right direction, while the labor market remains strong. I expect the rest of Wall Street to follow, which will be another positive rate of change for markets through the end of this year.

Bloomberg

Again, August has historically been the worst month of the year for the stock market, as many regular participants are on vacation, which can lead to an increase in volatility. We also have overbought conditions on a short-term basis with the S&P 500 index trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Therefore, a pullback from this level would be normal and healthy in the process of continuing the uptrend.