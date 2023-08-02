Richard Drury

Introduction

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), the apparel and footwear company behind well-known brands like Vans, The North Face, Supreme and Timberland, released its fiscal 2024 first quarter results yesterday after the bell. The company is currently in "turnaround mode," which is a polite way of saying it's trying to get a handle on its pretty serious problems, which I explained in my articles from September 2022 and January 2023.

My regular readers know that I am largely invested in high-quality blue-chip companies, but I also hold reasonably-sized positions in somewhat "riskier" stocks like Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG, see my Q2 earnings update). However, I not only determine the size of my positions accordingly, but I also monitor those holdings much more closely than my core positions. VFC stock, in which I took a position after becoming cautiously optimistic as the stock approached $20, is no exception in this regard. So in this update, I share my thoughts on the company's latest earnings report, focusing on its beleaguered flagship brand Vans, current darling The North Face (despite fears of boycotts) and, of course, debt, cash flow, and dividend safety.

V.F. Corp. Fiscal 2024 Q1 Earnings Review

The company missed earnings per share (EPS) estimates of -$0.15 by 3 cents, but posted revenue of $2.08 billion, down 8% from a year ago but in line with expectations. The first quarter is typically the company's weakest quarter, and fiscal 2024 (ending March 2024) is no different. Vans continues to struggle and The North Face is currently doing the heavy lifting (more on that later). The company still expects full-year adjusted EPS of $2.05 to $2.25, but on the back of slightly weaker revenue. Previously, management expected flat to slightly higher revenue in constant dollars for fiscal 2024, and now expects flat to slightly lower revenue, largely due to the longer-than-expected recovery in Vans.

Vans

VFC is a good example of why - if one must invest in fashion companies - one should choose a diversified player. Management missteps in Vans are currently being offset by The North Face (TNF), which continues to shine. Vans' sales performance in recent quarters has been very disappointing and there are no signs of stabilization yet:

Figure 1: V.F. Corporation (VFC): Vans segment, quarterly revenues (own work, based on company filings)

However, investors should be aware that the company is still in the process of reducing excess inventories, which is accompanied by markdowns (and consequently also poor profitability). VFC expects pressure, particularly in its wholesale channels (due in part to cautious order placement due to economic uncertainties), to continue in the second quarter of the fiscal year before the situation improves. The turnaround at Vans will take longer than expected.

From management's comments during the earnings conference call, I gather that the brand has been treated like an orphan in the past - which is sad considering that it is an icon and Vans is a key player in the portfolio. The brand team has gotten comfortable with its quite successful - but now tarnished - Classics line and neglected to develop a proper product pipeline. It seems as if the team has only recently begun to take a closer look at consumers' desires. However, management is still committed to turning the brand around, and I think the efforts to simplify the store layout and reduce SKU (stock-keeping units) by 20-30% are reflected in the segment's current weak financial performance. The SKU reduction is expected to be completed in August, and the reduced inventory complexity should also have a positive long-term impact on cash flow (simplified working capital management). Vans has struggled the most in the U.S., while the brand is benefiting from a return to a post-pandemic normal in China. This was expressed during the conference call, but is also reflected in the quarterly regional sales figures, although combined for all brands (APAC segment: +13% year-over-year, Americas segment: -15% year-over-year).

From a brand perspective, management plans to stabilize the Classics product line, and diversify through initiatives such as Ultrarange or MTE, both of which have been very well received by consumers so far (quarterly growth of 13% and 39%, respectively). More recently, the company announced its new top-pinnacle "OTW by Vans" category, which will be available in early 2024. The category will launch with a distinctive e-commerce experience, but the apparel and footwear will also be available through select wholesale partners.

The North Face

TNF continues to perform strongly, but it is important to remember that segment sales are highly cyclical (Figure 2). Quarterly sales were up 12% year-over-year, and the segment has had ten consecutive quarters of double-digit growth to date (on a constant dollar basis). However, it remains to be seen whether the slowdown compared to Q1 of fiscal 2023 (when growth was 31%) indicates the onset of saturation or merely a short-term interruption in the intact growth trajectory. I continue to closely monitor TNF's sales, but continue to maintain that I believe in the (largely untapped) synergy potential with Supreme, even if this requires careful execution due to the different key customer profiles of the two brands.

Figure 2: V.F. Corporation (VFC): The North Face segment, quarterly revenues (own work, based on company filings)

Timberland And Dickies

Timberland - understandably similarly cyclical to TNF - continues to tread water (Figure 3). Due to ongoing inventory issues, I wouldn't over-interpret the sales decline in recent quarters, but obviously the situation needs to be monitored. I would like to see VFC management retain this brand, as I believe it has a solid appearance, well-organized stores, and a well-curated portfolio of styles.

Figure 3: V.F. Corporation (VFC): Timberland segment, quarterly revenues (own work, based on company filings)

Finally, Dickies strikes me as VFC's truly neglected orphan. The segment saw a 20% year-over-year decline in sales, and over the past two years, the brand's sales have shrunk by nearly a third. As I discussed in my last article, I would prefer to see management divest the Dickies brand, abandon the Work segment, and consolidate the only other component - Timberland PRO - with Timberland in its Outdoor segment, simplifying the organizational structure.

Figure 4: V.F. Corporation (VFC): Dickies segment, quarterly revenues (own work, based on company filings)

However, I am aware that financing conditions have become quite difficult since the beginning of 2022, when the Federal Reserve began to raise interest rates. Management acknowledged this fact when asked about progress on the planned divestiture of its backpack business (i.e., JanSport, Eastpak, Kipling). VFC is apparently struggling with the sale and has not yet been able to agree on an acceptable valuation, despite apparently good discussions with several interested parties.

I doubt VFC will close the transaction anytime soon, and I classify my expectation of a divestiture of the backpack business (and Dickies) and an accompanying simplification of the business as "wishful thinking." In my opinion, interest rates need to come down to allow for a leveraged buyout at a reasonable valuation. Suffice it to say that I hope management does not accept low-ball offers, although such an outcome does not seem entirely unrealistic given the need for cash to reduce debt.

VFC's Cash Flow – Signs Of Stabilization?

One thing that I think should be mentioned in a positive light is the fact that management has not lowered its free cash flow guidance. The company still expects free cash flow of about $900 million for fiscal 2024 (excluding the effect of future buybacks needed to offset dilution due to stock-based compensation), and the first quarter performance was acceptable. Compared to last year, when the company tied up a lot of cash in inventory and as a result reported quarterly operating cash flow of -$358 million, things are looking better now with positive cash flow of $164 million year-to-date. This confirms management's comments regarding somewhat faster than expected inventory reductions and improved supply chain conditions.

After necessary capital expenditures and software purchases, VFC generated free cash flow of approximately $79 million. Free cash flow will be weighted towards the second half of the year, and I would not over-interpret the fact that the company has paid out more in dividends ($117 million year-to-date) than it has generated in free cash flow. VFC had total liquidity of about $3 billion at the end of the quarter, including $807 million in cash and cash equivalents (more on that later).

Accounts receivable decreased and accounts payable increased significantly (-25% and +37% quarter-over-quarter, respectively), both of which benefited free cash flow. The significant increase in accounts payable is due to the company's supply chain financing program and it will be interesting to monitor the cash conversion cycle going forward and assess the impact of this and other working capital initiatives. Inventories were still very high (book value of $2.79 billion), so it is reasonable to expect the balance to decline significantly during the year.

While maintaining free cash flow guidance is definitely a positive sign, I would argue that the company desperately needs solid free cash flow to meet its contractual obligations and (hopefully) maintain its dividend. Remember, even after the 40% cut in February, the company needs about $470 million to funds its dividend.

An Updated Look At VFC's Balance Sheet And A Word On Dividend Safety

As is well known, V.F. Corp. is highly leveraged and relies on extensive operating leases. Considering lease liabilities as "debt," which may sound too conservative, the company's leverage ratio at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was nearly 8 times expected free cash flow. Excluding leases, the leverage is still very high at 6.6 times free cash flow.

The high debt is not only due to the overly expensive acquisition of Supreme in 2020, somewhat poorly timed share repurchases, and a payment related to a tax dispute with the IRS in late 2022 (as discussed in this article). The company continues to maintain that the Tax Court ruling was in error, so the balance sheet still shows a receivable of nearly $900 million, which is included in "Other Assets." But even if management is right and there is a refund, the leverage ratio would still be quite high at 5.6 times free cash flow (excluding leases).

While positive news related to the tax dispute will somewhat mitigate refinancing risk due to upcoming maturities and, in particular, a rather expensive term facility (interest rate of around 5.7%, p. 34, fiscal 2023 10-K), the company will most certainly face higher interest expenses in the future. VFC's short-term maturities have relatively low weighted-average interest rates (WAIR):

Figure 5: V.F. Corporation (VFC): Debt maturities and weighted-average interest rates at 2023 fiscal year-end (own work, based on company filings)

If we assume that the company refinances term loans and bonds maturing between 2023 and 2025, and interest rates remain at current levels over this period, Figure 6 gives an indication of VFC's interest coverage ratio. The company currently still benefits from a relatively low overall WAIR of about 3.0%, and refinancing the short-term maturities at a 4.0% coupon would increase the WAIR to 3.4% and result in a 10% decline in interest coverage to 5.0x of free cash flow before interest. Of course, using the expected free cash flow for FY2024 is rather conservative as it should grow in FY2025 and beyond. At the same time, however, I believe that refinancing at a 4.0% coupon is not really realistic given the recent credit rating downgrade to Baa2 and the rather high risk-free rate (4.05% in the U.S., 2.55% in the euro area, with a 10-year maturity). A more realistic coupon would be around 6.0%, in my view, and accordingly VFC's interest coverage ratio would drop below 4.0x - this is not breakneck, but I think it shows how high VFC's leverage is.

Figure 6: V.F. Corporation (VFC): Impact of refinancing 2023 to 2025 maturities at various coupon rates on interest coverage ratio, based on expected fiscal 2024 free cash flow (own work, based on company filings)

Finally, let's take a look at the safety of the - rebased - dividend. As I mentioned earlier, the fact that the company paid out more in dividends in the first quarter than it generated in free cash flow should not be over-interpreted. VFC's business is subject to significant seasonality, free cash flow will be higher in later quarters, and liquidity is good. From a liquidity and free cash flow perspective, the dividend is safe, and the annualized dividend of $1.2 per share is pretty much in line with the company's 50% payout ratio target, both in terms of earnings and free cash flow.

Granted, I may be over-interpreting here, but I still found CFO Puckett's comments during the conference call somewhat ambiguous - how can debt reduction be the "number one financial priority" while at the same time all free cash flow after dividend payments will be used for debt reduction? In any case, a temporary suspension of the dividend would help the company tremendously with debt reduction. Dividends remain discretionary, and let's not forget that new CEO Bracken Darrell only took office less than two weeks ago, so of course he hasn't given any tangible insight into his playbook. It would not be the first time a new CEO has had a radically different capital allocation plan, and it is not uncommon for leadership changes to be used as an opportunity for a "kitchen sink" quarter.

Finally, and while I acknowledge that there is probably not too much tangible to say after such a short tenure, I still found it disappointing that Mr. Darrell did not even say a few words when asked about the differences with Logitech in working to transform V.F. Corp. - hopefully, he did his homework before agreeing to take the job at VFC. I found it quite surprising that the board chose a CEO with no industry-related experience, and that he did not even come up with a rough idea of what is needed to turn around the struggling company is definitely not encouraging. To be fair, though, the new CEO has to be given time, and he has promised that he will not dodge any questions on the next conference call.

Conclusion

VFC reported rather sobering first quarter results, with The North Face being the only business unit that performed well. Given the slight deceleration in segment growth, investors will need to keep a close eye on TNF going forward for signs of a continued slowdown, as well as management's approach to continued brand innovation. I believe the synergy potential with Supreme is intact, but it will require careful execution.

Vans continues to perform poorly, especially in the U.S., but I think management is starting to pull the right levers to get the iconic brand back on track. There is still a lot of work to be done, and the poor economic sentiment isn't helping either, putting a lot of pressure on VFC's wholesale channels.

I still believe that management should divest Dickies as well as the backpacks business, but concede that now may not be the right time due to tight capital markets. Disposals at knock-down prices should be avoided, even though the company would definitely benefit by reducing debt more quickly. Of course, refinancing transactions in the absence of successful divestments will worsen VFC's still quite low weighted-average interest rate and put pressure on interest coverage. However, the fact that management has maintained its free cash flow guidance is definitely a positive sign, and I don't think another dividend cut is imminent, at least not in the near term. That being said, the CFO's comments were somewhat ambiguous, and the new CEO did not provide any insight into his playbook (or priorities). It would not be the first time a new CEO has had a radically different capital allocation plan, and it is not uncommon for leadership changes to be used as an opportunity for a "kitchen sink" quarter.

While I recognize that Mr. Darrell is still very new to the company, I was rather disappointed that when asked about the differences with Logitech in working to transform VFC, he didn't even say a few words. This and the fact that he has no tangible experience in the fashion industry make me feel somewhat uneasy about the decision-making skills of the board. The approval of a dividend increase in October 2022, when the situation in terms of debt and cash flow was already serious, underlines my perception.

As a result, I find it difficult to still rate the stock as a "buy," even though the valuation looks compelling from an earnings per share (Figure 7) and free cash flow (current forward yield of >10%) perspective. Given the high level of debt (and the associated more expensive valuation from an enterprise value perspective), I would not overstate VFC's bargain status. There are significant uncertainties and risks, and while I think we should give the new CEO some time, I had a bad first impression following yesterday's conference call. I downgrade the stock rating to "hold."

Figure 7: V.F. Corporation (VFC): FAST Graphs chart, based on adjusted operating earnings per share (FAST Graphs tool)

As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence. Thank you for taking the time to read my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there's anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well.