Palantir: Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy (Rating Downgrade)

The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. is set to report Q2 earnings on August 7, 2023, and shares have seen massive share price appreciation lately.
  • While Palantir had some achievements such as reporting GAAP and GAAP operating income profitability, investors appear very bullish.
  • Palantir's share price has risen by more than 200% in 2023, and it may be a good time to take profits and sell.
  • Palantir is now trading at a P/S ratio twice its 1-year average P/S ratio, which translates into an unattractive risk profile.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is set to report second quarter earnings post-market on August 7, 2023, and shares have seen positive momentum in recent days after Wedbush Securities cited Palantir's AI potential and issued

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

thotdoc
OK advice if you are timing. Timing has never worked for me or most people. My strategy is to find companies that I truly believe in: management, products and execution and as long as the thesis does not change...hold.

On normal ups and downs, I'll buy more on the downs. If it's a normal run of the mill good company that meets my criteria I may sell my original stake and run with house money.

Palantir, IMHO, is a very special company with unique but special management and a product that is years ahead of those who want to "compete". Also, they are always 1-news piece away from galloping off to such higher prices.

For instance, if I tried to time, I'd sell 40-50%of my shares for a good profit and that afternoon the NHS contract would be announced along with statements from the company that every country with a nhs was monitoring the NHS outcomes.

The principle is simple: Do you believe that organizations that can organize and interpret their data into an organizationally based ontology will do better than companies that are much less good at managing and interpreting their data?

If yes, buy and hold and see what happens over the next few years. Do not be concerned with what occurs in 1-quarter if that quarter does not represent a data point in a trend.
sancerrefrankie
this is again very nice write t y @The Asian Investor dan ideas say buy i say it SELL! t y @The Asian Investor
PrettyInGreen
I think what you meant for those of us who bought in at $20+, was to consider it sunk cost and take the loss. But, I am not so sure that PLTR hasn't finally hit its stride for a long and steady uptrend.
Ripp McWheel
First of all, Palantir has a very wide moat compared to any other company that utilizes AI with a specialized platform that is widely used by our DOD and many other governments. They are long term engagements. Secondly, they recently signed a contract with Panasonic to manage all of their battery factories, and just extended 2 contracts for multiple years with the DOD. As Karl mentioned in the investor meeting, they have had more calls for their services in one month and they have had all of last year. They are pending signing the UK HSN contract to manage all of the UK’s health services. This is a multi year contract, which will equate to $1.53B. This is only the beginning of an extremely profitable company with expansion into the commercial side and a very wide moat. I would look to buy shares on every dip.
jameshutch
I dont know. 2 months ago every article that came out about PLTR was to sell and they gave their various reasons. Where would we be if we listened then?
pro8
@jameshutch That is factually wrong...
seekingalpha.com/...
sancerrefrankie
@pro8 @The Asian Investor is RITE best we listen to him and no you! wat you knoeing i think it not @pro8
#godownpalintir
