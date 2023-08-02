Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Still Want To Be Late To The Duration Party?

Aug. 02, 2023 9:10 AM ETUSFR
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.05K Followers

Summary

  • I periodically get asked whether it is time to go long on duration. My answer has been a very consistent one: I’d rather be late than early to the duration party.
  • With the UST 10-Year yield once again passing the 4% threshold, I thought it would be a good idea to revisit this topic.
  • With the Fed in “higher for longer” mode, a reasonable outcome for the 10-Year could be to remain in a range-bound pattern.

Multiply sources of revenue. Multiple streams of income

Olivier Le Moal

By Kevin Flanagan

Throughout the course of the current Federal Reserve rate hike cycle, and the attendant increase in the U.S. Treasury (UST) 10-Year yield, I periodically get asked whether it is time to go long on duration.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.05K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.