Twilio: Rapid Growth To Profitable Growth

Aug. 02, 2023 10:16 AM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)2 Comments
Jake Blumenthal
Summary

  • Twilio, a leading internet services and infrastructure stock, is expected to see significant growth due to increasing demand for customer data.
  • Twilio expects its first non-GAAP profitable year in 2023 due to cost-cutting measures. However, GAAP EPS is not expected to be profitable until 2027.
  • The stock trades at a high earnings multiple, but management expects 25% sales growth over the next 3-5 years and consistent improvement in operating margins.

U.S. Markets React To UK Referendum On EU Membership

Drew Angerer

Investment Thesis

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is down 85% from its all-time high, and I believe now is the perfect time to start accumulating shares.

The stock has been consolidating in the 60s since late May and is ready for

This article was written by

Jake Blumenthal
My name is Jake Blumenthal, I am a Wealth Management Advisor & Portfolio Analyst at Meridian Wealth Management, a registered investment advisory. I use a combination of financial, technical, and macroeconomic analysis to form investment thesis and opinions. I research growth and value companies along with all types of funds and themes. I look for short term trends and long term opportunities. Utilizing different valuation methods and modeling techniques I strive to find opportunity for investors to grow portfolios and mitigate risk.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TWLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Jake Blumenthal is a Registered Investment Advisor and Portfolio Analyst with Meridian Wealth Management, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. The views and opinions expressed in the following content are solely those of Jake Blumenthal and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of his employer, Meridian Wealth Management. The content provided is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice or a recommendation to engage in any investment or financial strategy. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions. Meridian Wealth Management does not endorse or take responsibility for any content shared by Jake Blumenthal outside of his official duties at the company.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

BeatingTheJoneses
Well done analysis. Agree with your sentiments and it’s my largest position at 13% of portfolio. They have a consumption based model so when businesses start loosening the purse string, the current headwind will become a tailwind.
Jake Blumenthal
@BeatingTheJoneses Thank you and completely agree on the soon to become tailwind. Once demand picks up in a better economy and the company itself has restructured towards profitability the stock could become a powerhouse Cloud play.
