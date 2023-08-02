Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia: When The Ducks Quack

Aug. 02, 2023 10:20 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)1 Comment
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
825 Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation serves as the "AI arms dealer" and has massively raised their Q2 guidance in response to incoming demand for their computing solutions.
  • Even if the AI hype is short-lived, the company is well positioned to benefit from technological trends.
  • We believe Nvidia's current valuation is justified, though significant risks remain.

Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

Thesis

The ducks are quacking, and Nvidia is intent on feeding them. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is currently serving as the main arms dealer in the artificial intelligence ("AI") race. The company provides hardware and software solutions that are

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
825 Followers
UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, TSM, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

UFD Capital Value Fund, LP has long exposure to NVDA, TSM, and TSLA. UFD Capital, LLC manages a hedge fund and does not provide investment advice to anyone else. This is not investment advice or financial advice of any kind and investors should do their own research and consult a professional before making financial decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

b
breaking even
Premium
Comments (2.45K)
@UFD Capital whoops
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.