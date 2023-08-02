Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

The business at Kroger (NYSE:KR) has been good this year. In fact, business has been pretty good since they went public in 1993. Kroger's food service and drugstores have been a great growth story. Other than a rough 2015-2016, Kroger has seen slow and steady appreciation of share price. I would call it a turtle type of company. Slow and steady growth with the desire to win the race. We currently rate Kroger a hold candidate because it doesn't have the necessary risk reward profile for me to be a buyer but I believe some investors such as dividend growth investors should take a close look. I have outlined the reasons below.

Despite rising costs and the pandemic, Kroger keeps chugging along. Never too fast but always moving forward. When investors look for buy and hold forever type stocks, they want to see a beautiful chart like this one. A chart that starts low in the left and then reaches for the sky at the very right. If you bought this in the early nineties, you would be happy to sit back, do nothing and just make money. Since we don't have a time machine, the question is does it still present an opportunity.

A quick look at the balance sheet here demonstrates how consistently Kroger has grown its book.

Assets have grown $13 billion since 2018 and liabilities have only gone up $9 billion.

Revenue per share over this same period has grown by $70 and normalized earnings per share have increased by $2.25. The consistency has been pretty amazing and I can tell Kroger is a well-managed company.

During this time, Kroger has traded at a PE of as low as 7 and as high as 37. Currently, Kroger trades at a reasonable forward PE of 10.76. The current PE would have them trading at a comparable PE to Albertsons (ACI) which makes a lot of sense.

In comparison to its peers, Kroger trades at a slight discount and has experienced very little price appreciation.

These charts show how closely these companies follow each other in regard to value.

Valuation

Kroger at first glance appears to be at the low end of its fair value which I put between $45 and $67 dollars. I determined the fair value by examining the average PE's of the last decade which is around 14 and estimating future increases in revenue per share. Then I compared Kroger to its peers to determine if it deserved a premium or not. I also examined the leadership and current financial strength of the company along with the opportunities for improved growth metrics. In regards to this analysis, I was impressed with Kroger's leadership and financial strength but do not believe accelerated growth will happen in the near future. For these reasons, a low PE of around 11 is acceptable for Kroger although we believe this is the low end of the current range.

Kroger is a great company but currently an average investment. They will continue to grow slow and steady so in some ways Kroger is a set it and forget it stock.

Kroger currently does not have the asymmetric risk reward profile that I look for in investments. If however you are a buy and hold forever type investor, I believe the consistency and safety that Kroger provides might be enticing.

The Dividend

The current dividend yield is 2.5%, is extremely safe in my view and has a low current payout ratio of 24%.

Investors looking for Dividend growth and dividend safety should take a closer look at Kroger.

Since 2013, they have consistently raised their dividend. Investors with a long investment horizon could also benefit from Kroger trading near the low of its intrinsic value range. As Kroger grows earnings and increases their dividend the price will also increase.

Risks

Investing in Kroger comes with inherent risks but in good conscience I do not consider any of them an imminent threat. The grocery retail industry is fiercely competitive, with a multitude of players vying for consumer attention and loyalty. Kroger faces intense competition from traditional grocery stores, discount retailers, e-commerce giants, and warehouse clubs, which could exert pressure on its margins and market share.

Changing consumer preferences present a challenge, as shifts towards healthier choices, organic products, or online shopping could impact Kroger's sales if it fails to adapt swiftly. Economic conditions also pose a risk, as downturns might lead to reduced consumer spending, affecting the company's revenue and profitability. Rising costs, such as labor, transportation, and commodity prices, could squeeze Kroger's already thin profit margins.

The rise of online retail and delivery services threatens the company's traditional brick-and-mortar model, necessitating a robust digital strategy. Regulatory and legal risks loom, with adherence to food safety and labor laws requiring meticulous attention. The pandemic and health concerns have demonstrated the vulnerability of businesses to unexpected crises, potentially disrupting operations and consumer behavior. Real estate market dynamics could impact Kroger's expansion plans, while supply chain disruptions may lead to product shortages or higher costs. Investors should be aware of these risks and carefully assess their risk appetite before investing in Kroger. This being said, I believe Kroger is best suited for investors with little appetite for risk.

Conclusion

I think Kroger has proven itself as a reliable and steady performer in the market, displaying consistent growth and a strong balance sheet over the years. While its stock chart may not resemble a rocket's trajectory, Kroger's slow and steady approach has garnered impressive long-term gains for patient investors. Despite facing challenges such as rising costs and the pandemic, Kroger has maintained its momentum, never faltering but always moving forward.

An examination of Kroger's valuation reveals it currently sits at the low end of its fair value range, making it a reasonable investment option. While not presenting an immediate asymmetric risk-reward profile, Kroger's leadership and financial strength provide a sense of security for those seeking a dependable buy-and-hold investment. With a forward P/E ratio of 10.76 and a dividend yield of 2.5%, the company offers stability and dividend growth potential, supported by a low current payout ratio of 24%.

For investors looking for a safe and consistent dividend play with the potential for future earnings growth, Kroger warrants serious consideration. While it may not boast flashy short-term gains, Kroger's track record of raising dividends and steady progress should appeal to those with a long investment horizon. As the company continues its slow and steady growth, its stock price is likely to rise in tandem with earnings, offering a compelling opportunity for investors seeking stability and reliable returns. As always, good luck investing and thank you for reading and commenting.