Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Q3 2023 Style Ratings For ETFs And Mutual Funds

Aug. 02, 2023 10:40 AM ETGPSCX, HICVX, RSCCX, RSCKX, RSCYX1 Comment
David Trainer profile picture
David Trainer
16.17K Followers

Summary

  • Large Cap Value, All Cap Value, and All Cap Blend styles earn attractive-or-better ratings.
  • Good portfolio management and low total annual costs are the primary drivers behind an Attractive fund rating.
  • Investors should focus on funds with good stocks and low fees to avoid being duped by cheap funds.

Target Concept - White Ladders Leaning On To Bull"s Eye Targets Which Are Positioned At Different Levels On Blue Wall

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

In 3Q23, the Large Cap Value, All Cap Value, and All Cap Blend styles earn attractive-or-better rating. Our style ratings are based on the normalized aggregation of our fund ratings for every ETF and mutual fund in each style. Our fund

This article was written by

David Trainer profile picture
David Trainer
16.17K Followers
We aim to help investor make more intelligent capital allocation decisions. Our research is driven by proven-superior fundamental data, models and equity/credit ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

hafen profile picture
hafen
Premium
Comments (2.09K)
Good article, but what are you suggesting I consider for purchase. I, now, already do my due diligence and own 63 positions. I was hoping your excellent methodology would result in names with which I can run.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.