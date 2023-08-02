Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ameriprise Financial: Valuation Has Gotten Even Steeper Post Q2

Aug. 02, 2023 10:41 AM ETAmeriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)
Normad Capital
Summary

  • AMP valuation has become more expensive, reaching a height of ~9x PB value.
  • 2Q23 financials show positive signs of growth, with strong organic growth in certain segments.
  • When ROE normalizes, we should get a much more attractive entry point as valuation should re-rate downwards.

Male loan manager with laptop meeting with client in bank branch office

Hero Images Inc

Readers may find my previous coverage via this link. My previous rating was a hold, as I believed Ameriprise Financial's (NYSE:AMP) valuation had already incorporated all the potential upside in the stock. I am reiterating

Normad Capital
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

J
Jerlyn111
Comments (393)
Clickbait article ! Stock is up 75-80 points since your hold recommendation in April. At some point you may be right but it will be after you’ve missed a huge amount of upside. You comment how well they’re doing with ROE, returns to shareholders, etc. Your bearish case is based on a high P/B rather than their P/E ratio that every legitimate analyst uses when assessing stocks.
You cost people a lot of money with your “ wait for a better buying opportunity” in your April comment. You are probably doing it again.
Reader Beware !!!
