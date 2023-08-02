Why Information Grows

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

"We were 10 years ahead," states Richard Jenkins, British engineer who founded the startup company Saildrone, a company making significant contributions to scientific research on climate change.

Mr. Jenkins claims that his company is a "good example of where commercial tech is so much more advanced and more nimble" than the systems being developed by the U.S. military.

And, this is the story being told over and over again.

The growth and spread of artificial intelligence is becoming legendary.

Furthermore, the growth and spread of artificial intelligence is just one more story in the overall picture of the growth and spread of information around the world.

People want to try and hold back on the development of artificial intelligence, but history shows that at best, the growth and spread of information can be slowed down from time to time, but stop it? Forget it!

Information grows and spreads.

And, in the age we are living in we find that the growth and spread of information have only accelerated beyond what was thought possible.

Think of this.

"We were 10 years ahead."

A decade ahead.

Think what a jump in successful innovative efforts can make to human society.

Think what a jump in information can make to progress.

The growth and spread of information is taking over the world and this is something that the investing community needs to fully comprehend.

For the future... speed is a major factor.

In the information technology world the concept of "time pacing" is crucial. The question about marketing is not one of when will the product be complete.

The question is about when should the next generation of a model be ready.

In the case of new innovations, the question is also about speed.

Thomas Tull, a billionaire investor and chair of the multi-billion dollar US Innovative Technology Fund, claims that a new innovation has two years and then the technology is obsolete.

We have to be cognizant of the "velocity of innovation."

And so you have the move to drive the generation of more innovation and the need for it to spread.

War or the threat of war creates an environment that pushes the time clock even faster.

Tabby Kinder writes in the Financial Times,

"AI, already believed to be the most significant invention to the future of war since the U.S. developed the atomic bomb in the 1940s."

I always used to ask my classes: where should you go to watch what is going to be coming forth in the world of information over the next five years or so?

This seemed, to the students, to be an awfully short time for the future to change much.

But, my response was... look at what the military is doing....

The military has to be able to do war better than everyone else if it is going to have to survive.

But, some people are now calling this belief into question.

Why?

Ms. Kinder replies with this quote:

"The U.S. had its eye off the ball from 2001 to 2016, focusing on the war on terror. During that time, Russia and China built capabilities that countered what we have been using."

"But," Ms. Kinder reports, "the advancement [of AI] over the past six months has changed everything."

"This is Wright Brothers-take-flight stuff."

And, we find out that in addition AI is changing military hardware, among other things.

Investors, this could be the tipping point!

As far as the U.S. military and the spending upon technology... information technology... "Peacetime is over."

As in other times of innovation, the change of pace of innovation may start with the military, but as this change accelerates, the change in innovation takes place throughout the country.

Once again, information grows and spreads and when the right buttons are hit, information grows and spreads at even faster paces.

This is the world the U.S. investor is facing today.

And, it is not just in one area. Think about finance, something I write about quite frequently.

The financial world is going to become the digital financial world. In my view, the spread cannot be stopped.

Oh, slack will be cut for those that will not give up their use of coin and currency, but, in my view, this part of the world will disappear relatively rapidly.

I believe a Central Bank Digital Currency is the future.

And, there are other places that the growth and spread of information are going to change.

Health care is another field that I believe will be converted in a much shorter time than many analysts think.

So, put this into your thinking about investing.

Ms. Kinder mentions many companies that have gotten into the game with the military.

And, from the information she gives us, some of the real money is starting to move more and more into the use of AI for military purposes.

But, this is going to spread. Innovation is going to take place in terms of one or two years in my view. This will become the new structure of the industry.

The future of the industry is not going to depend just on building tanks and airplanes. The future is going to depend upon the growing use of information in the military world.

And, then it will spread beyond...

This is the crucial thing that investors have to look for.

How are managements and companies using information and how are they transforming the world with these changes?

This is why information grows.