Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sonoco Products: Packaging Powerhouse With Promising Prospects

Aug. 02, 2023 11:01 AM ETSonoco Products Company (SON)
Daniel Petersen profile picture
Daniel Petersen
527 Followers

Summary

  • Sonoco Products has experienced minimal movement in its valuation despite a nearly twofold increase in earnings over the past two years.
  • The company has a strong track record in capital allocation, reinvesting back into their businesses, and engaging in share repurchases and dividends.
  • The stock appears undervalued by around 50% based on a standard P/E ratio, but this is largely due to current higher-than-normal margins.

Consistency is the key, text words typography written on paper against blue background, life and business motivational inspirational

airdone/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Despite a nearly twofold increase in earnings over the past two years, Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) has experienced minimal movement in its valuation. This comes as a surprise considering the low earnings multiple that the stock

This article was written by

Daniel Petersen profile picture
Daniel Petersen
527 Followers
Just sharing my thoughts. I love analysing companies and thought I would share my thoughts. Be sure to leave constructive feedback if you have any. Trust in your analysis and remember that value is often found when going against the crowd.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SON either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.