$10 Trillion Added In Market Cap; 2023's Best And Worst Through July

Aug. 02, 2023 10:45 AM ETAPLD, BBIO, BTBT, CIFR, CIFRW, CVNA, IONQ, NKLA, PLM, POM:CA, QS, QSI, RIOT, RIVN, UPST, URGN
  • The US stock market (using the Russell 3,000 as a proxy) has now seen an increase in market cap of roughly $10 trillion from its bear market low last October through the end of July 2023.
  • the peak market cap for the US stock market was $51.5 trillion seen on the first day of 2022.
  • From high to low, total US market cap fell $13.7 trillion during last year’s bear, but since then it has risen back up to $47.7 trillion.

business, finance and economy with chart

filmfoto/iStock via Getty Images

The US stock market (using the Russell 3,000 as a proxy) has now seen an increase in market cap of roughly $10 trillion from its bear market low last October through the end of July 2023.

Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

