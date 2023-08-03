Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
It's The Best Time In 23 Years To Buy 8% Yielding TC Energy

Aug. 03, 2023 7:20 AM ETTC Energy Corporation (TRP), TRP:CA14 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • TC Energy Corporation's yield just hit a 23-year high of 8%, yet the dividend is very conservative and in 2025 TRP becomes a dividend aristocrat.
  • TC Energy announced a spinoff and asset sale that will allow it to grow 7% over time, generating 15% long-term return potential, better than the Nasdaq but with an 8% yield.
  • The company has a self-funding business model, an industry low 50% payout ratio, and the 2nd strongest credit rating in midstream.
  • The bond market is betting millions that TRP will still be around and thriving in 2081, almost 60 years from now.
  • TC Energy Corporation is 30% undervalued, offers 60% upside in the next 18 months, and has 150% total return potential in the next five years, almost 4X more than the S&P 500.
$100 bills background

Cimmerian

Do you know what's wonderful in a recession? A very conservative 8% yield that tends to grow every year no matter what the economy is doing.

Do you know what would be better than a relatively safe 8% yield? A

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
105.98K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Comments (14)

c
cjstockpicker
Today, 8:26 AM
Investing Group
Comments (28)
Do you see this as a better investment than EPD
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Today, 8:39 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (50.08K)
@cjstockpicker

For maximum income over time, yes, it is slightly better.

15% total return guidance vs. about 11% for EPD.

Over 30 years 225% higher income and total returns than EPD assuming management delivers on the guidance.
SonnyBeech profile picture
SonnyBeech
Today, 8:04 AM
Comments (511)
No mention of its spinoff being unloaded onto the shareholders? Wouldnt the spinoff onto shareholders become a shareholder burden therefore being a burden to the shareholders?
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Today, 8:40 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (50.08K)
@SonnyBeech

No, its not. These are great assets. Expected to generate stable cash flow through 2050.

Management plans to use buybacks to drive 2.5% dividend growth long-term.
L
Livejoyfully
Today, 7:44 AM
Comments (410)
@Dividend Sensei correct me if I’m wrong, but TRP hasn’t communicated what div would remain with it vs newco they establish, right? They just shared debt and projected growth. Part of the EBITDA would go to newco, so I’d expect, similar to other spins, some of the div obligation to go to newco too. In other words, do we know if it’s going to actually yield 8% soon, or would a chunk of it goes to newco that is expected to be somewhat struggling with lower growth profile plus debt? Thanks
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:39 AM
Premium
Comments (10.6K)
@Livejoyfully
I believe they said the dividend would remain the same between both.... obviously Trp dividend will be significantly more than the liquid pipes spin co
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Today, 8:41 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (50.08K)
@Livejoyfully

Yes, it has. Several times, the dividend will be the same.

TRP + spinco dividend = no cut.

23-year streak will remain intact.

And management has confirmed the dividend will grow for both companies.

They will both be safe midstreams and in 2025 both will be aristocrats.
S
Saint Mark
Today, 7:33 AM
Premium
Comments (1.33K)
K-1?
N
NextGenInvest
Today, 7:43 AM
Comments (917)
@Saint Mark No k-1
JDS2F profile picture
JDS2F
Today, 7:31 AM
Comments (29)
If I buy TRP (NYSE) for my Schwab account do dividends have Canadian tax withholding?
N
NextGenInvest
Today, 7:42 AM
Comments (917)
@JDS2F What kind of account is it? If a taxable account, then yes. If it's an IRA of any kind, then no.
JDS2F profile picture
JDS2F
Today, 8:16 AM
Comments (29)
@NextGenInvest Thanks!
Pitnick profile picture
Pitnick
Today, 8:17 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (502)
@JDS2F Canadian dividends are sometimes incorrectly withheld in IRAs. Best to check with Schwab IMO.
