Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 10:58 AM ETAxalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.12K Followers

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Evans - VP, IR

Chris Villavarayan - CEO and President

Sean Lannon - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Parkinson - Mizuho Securities

John McNulty - BMO Capital Markets

Lucas Beaumont - UBS

Aleksey Yefremov - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Duffy Fischer - Goldman Sachs

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

Anthony Mercandetti - Deutsche Bank

Matthew Krueger - Robert W. Baird

John Roberts - Credit Suisse

Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Axalta's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation by the management. Today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available through August 9. Those listening after today's call should please note that the information provided in the recording will not be updated, and therefore, may no longer be current.

I will now turn the call over to Chris Evans. Please go ahead, sir.

Christopher Evans

Thank you, and good morning. This is Chris Evans, VP of Investor Relations. We appreciate your continued interest in Axalta and welcome you to our second quarter 2023 financial results conference call. Joining me today are Chris Villavarayan, CEO and President; and Sean Lannon, CFO. Yesterday afternoon, we released our quarterly financial results and posted a slide presentation to the Investor Relations section of our website at axalta.com, which we will be referencing during this call.

Our prepared remarks, the slide presentation and our discussion today may contain forward-looking statements, reflecting the company's current view of future events and their potential effect on Axalta's operating and financial performance. These statements involve uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Please note that the company is

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.