Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 11:06 AM ETExtreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.12K Followers

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stan Kovler – Head-Investor Relations

Ed Meyercord – President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Rhodes – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Henderson – Needham

Timothy Horan – Oppenheimer

Eric Martinuzzi – Lake Street Capital Markets

Christian Schwab – Craig-Hallum

Dave Kang – B. Riley

Greg Mesniaeff – West Park Capital

Mike Genovese – Rosenblatt Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Extreme Networks’ Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today’s conference is being recorded.

I will now hand the conference over to your speaker host, Mr. Stan Kovler, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Stan Kovler

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Extreme Networks fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2023 earnings conference call. I’m, Stan Kovler, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. With me today are Extreme Networks’ President and CEO, Ed Meyercord, and CFO, Kevin Rhodes.

We just distributed a press release and filed an 8-K detailing Extreme Networks’ financial results for the quarter. For your convenience, a copy of the press release, which includes our GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at extremenetworks.com along with our earnings presentation.

Today’s call, our discussion may include forward-looking statements based on our current expectations about Extreme’s future business, financial and operational results, growth expectations and strategies. Our financial disclosures on this call will be on a non-GAAP basis unless stated otherwise. We caution you not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.