Beyond Meat Q2 Earnings Preview: Unlikely To Whet Investors' Appetite

Aug. 02, 2023 12:19 PM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)
Summary

  • Beyond Meat will release Q2 2023 earnings on 7th Aug; Consensus is a revenue of $109.2 million and a GAAP EPS of -$0.82 to -$0.84.
  • According to industry data and signals from Google Trend, sales of this Q2, which is traditionally a sales peak season, will likely under-perform.
  • Gross margin is hard to maintain positive, not to mention expanding to double-digit margin.
  • It is likely that Beyond Meat will miss consensus in the upcoming earnings report.

Meatless Burger Maker Beyond Meat"s Stock Price Continues It"s Skyrocketing Rise Since Its IPO In May

Drew Angerer

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), a plant-based meat company who offers an extensive portfolio of meat substitute products at approximately 190,000 retail and foodservice outlets in approximately 80 countries worldwide, has scheduled to report earnings results for its

A professional investment analyst devoted to Space Tech, Renewables, and Sustainable Technologies - follow if you are an investor in these areas.    //    Ivan is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA), a licensed investor at the intersection between sustainability and innovation, and an investor looking at undervalued and under-appreciated companies with disruptive technologies, solid business models, and great prospects.    //    I value the opportunity to learn, as much as the opportunity to earn. Therefore, my analysis generally focuses on the technological and financial fundamental aspects. You have to understand thoroughly what the company is about.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

