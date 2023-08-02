Drew Angerer

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), a plant-based meat company who offers an extensive portfolio of meat substitute products at approximately 190,000 retail and foodservice outlets in approximately 80 countries worldwide, has scheduled to report earnings results for its 2023 Q2 on August 7th, 2023 after market closes. Analysts expect BYND to report revenue of $109.2 million and a GAAP Earnings Per Share ("EPS") of -$0.84. Although the consensus revenue estimate indicates a 23.9% growth compared to the previous quarter, it still reflects a 20%+ sales decline year-on-year, taking into account the usual peak in sales during the second quarter annually.

Seeking Alpha

While market expectations may already be conservative due to various factors, including softer plant-based meat demand, inflationary pressures affecting retail customers, and the emergence of cultured meat competitors, my analysis suggests that BYND may still be likely to disappoint investors in the coming earnings report. Therefore, a "Hold" rating is assigned as it seems unlikely that investors' appetite, just like customers' in its products, will improve anytime soon.

Without further ado, let us dive into the important question: What to look for in Beyond Meat's coming earnings?

Revenue: Do not expect a new second-quarter high, take small wins like beating guidance

For long-term investors in Beyond Meat, the primary concern lies in the company's ability to entice customers to purchase "fake meat" at a premium and sustain this demand effectively, especially given an economic downturn and increasing competitions in the alternative meat industry. Therefore, the critical focus of the reported revenue number is on how much sales, which have remained flat since 2019 Q4 when adjusting for the seasonal peaks experienced every second quarter, will beat expectations, be it those of analysts or management's guidance. It is also crucial to see if the company can return to its pre-pandemic sales growth.

Data by YCharts

To set the scene, Beyond Meat's Q2 consistently outperforms other quarters in the year, primarily driven by the seasonality of the company's retail sales in the U.S. According to the company's 10Q, a greater demand is expected during the U.S. summer grilling season, when products like Beyond Sausage and Beyond Burger are popular choices for barbecues. In 2022 and 2021, net revenues during the second quarter were 34% and 38% higher than the first quarter, respectively. In another word, a quarter-on-quarter growth is considered normal and is unlikely to, and should not, excite investors. Failing to do so even sends a sluggish signal to investors.

However, how high a second-quarter peak can investors anticipate? Notably, the U.S. retail sales of plant-based meat alternatives suffered a notable 12.6% decline in July, while year-over-year units sold plummeted by 19.8%, due to both inflationary pressures and customer confidence. Additional signals from Google Trend, which analyzes the popularity of search queries in Google Search, also help to assess Beyond Meat's performance in the face of challenging market dynamics this Q2. Below is a line graph comparing three related query areas to analyze the company's results, with two of them focusing on Beyond Meat's common barbecue-related retail products in the U.S.

The presented data has been normalized within each query area, ranging from 0 to 1, to eliminate the search size effect across the three areas.

Google Trend; Analyst' Research

From the graph, we can observe that the general barbecue trend displays its usual "peak seasons" for grilling, the two Beyond Meat products have certainly lost its excitements on the internet, with Q2 2023 showing the lowest spike among the three years. Together with the declining industry sales data, my forecast indicates that the company's Q2 U.S. retail sales, accounting for the largest proportion of revenue, will likely not match the high $70 million level seen in the past, and likely to fall. Anticipating around 15% quarter-on-quarter growth in revenue for U.S. Foodservice and international segments, as indicated by CFO Lubi Kutua in the last earnings call, this leads to my revenue forecast of around $110 million, higher than both analysts' and the management's projections.

Company's filing

Revenue expectations for Beyond Meat's Q2:

Company management : $106.1 million ("We expect revenue to increase roughly 15% relative to Q1").

: $106.1 million ("We expect revenue to increase roughly 15% relative to Q1"). Analyst consensus : $108.7 million (Ranging from $103.6 million to $125 million).

: $108.7 million (Ranging from $103.6 million to $125 million). My forecast: Approximately $110 million (Derived from the above analysis).

Gross margin: Difficult to expand to double-digit as management hoped

Beyond Meat has reported a positive gross margin of 6.7% in 2023 Q1, returning to profitability after three quarters of losses on each product sold. The management's decision to adjust the full-year margin by 1 to 2 percentage points above the initial guidance, targeting low double digits, has further fueled market optimism and resulted in a positive market reaction to the news.

Data by YCharts

However, Beyond Meat is grappling with challenges in maintaining its gross margin at a positive level, not to mention expanding it to the target double-digit level, for two reasons:

Last quarter's improved margin is due to accounting practice change : The improvement in last quarter's margin is attributed to a change in accounting practices. Around $5.1 million of the $6.2 million gross profit in Q1 resulted from the change in estimate depreciation expense, driven by the extension of useful lives for large equipment, leading to reduced depreciation expenses. Although this impact will persist throughout the year, the influence on Q2 and Q3, when sales tend to be strongest, will be less significant, hindering margin improvements for Q2.

: The improvement in last quarter's margin is attributed to a change in accounting practices. Around $5.1 million of the $6.2 million gross profit in Q1 resulted from the change in estimate depreciation expense, driven by the extension of useful lives for large equipment, leading to reduced depreciation expenses. Although this impact will persist throughout the year, the influence on Q2 and Q3, when sales tend to be strongest, will be less significant, hindering margin improvements for Q2. Demand elasticity makes price competition difficult: Beyond Meat is undergoing a price reduction program to achieve price parity with animal protein and stimulate sales. According to the management, the company's average price per pound in the last quarter is down 6% on a sequential basis and 9% on a year-over-year basis. However, since alternative meat is demand-elastic, price reductions may work in the short term but could make long-term gross margin expansion challenging since its competitors will slash their price also. This way, engaging in price competition will lead to market cannibalization, without truly substituting animal protein.

Therefore, while a margin expansion will please investors and give them hope in their investment, I will already be happy if the margin level remains in line with 2023 Q1 or slightly lower.

Earnings: More likely to miss than beat

After a streak of missing quarterly earnings consensus over the past two years, the company has recently beaten analyst estimates for two consecutive earnings report - can this quarter mark the third consecutive success? Let's delve into the scenario we have painted.

Worst Case Base Case Better Case Revenue (mil) $106 $110 $115 Profit Margin 5% 6% 7% Gross Profit (mil) $5.3 $6.6 $8.1 OPEX (mil) $76.1 $71.1 $66.1 Earnings $-1.1 $-1.0 $-0.9 Click to enlarge

We continue to expect total operating expenses to be approximately $250 million for the full year 2023, weighted slightly more heavily towards the front half of the year - Lubi Kutua, CFO of Beyond Meat

According to the quote above, the first-half operating expenses (OPEX) fall in the range of $140 to $130 million, with Q1 totaling $63.9 million. Based on these figures, the projected Q2 OPEX is therefore expected to be between $76.1 to $66.1 million. Hence, considering all the assumptions and analysis made above, it appears unlikely that the company will beat the market consensus again, introducing potential investment risks for the stock, particularly since its value has nearly doubled in the last two months.

Conclusion:

This analysis is intended to serve as a pre-earnings analysis of the company's short-term prospects. In the long term, I am cautiously optimistic on the company, given the challenges in customer adoption of plant-based meat over animal protein and the persistent "green premium" associated with such products. Moreover, the rapid development of cultured meat poses potential threats to Beyond Meat and its competitors. In the future, I will publish another detailed analysis focusing on the industry's long-term prospects and the company's trajectory.