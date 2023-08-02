Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T: A Value Play As It Navigates The Storm

Aug. 02, 2023 12:34 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)T.PA, T.PC, TBB, TBC2 Comments
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AT&T's Q2 2023 earnings were 63 cents per share, and revenue was $29.9 billion (up 0.9% YoY), with solid growth in mobile and fiber businesses and a focus on debt.
  • Favorable fundamentals include shifting wireless competition, steady fiber growth, strategic investments, and effective pricing.
  • AT&T faces a lead cable investigation, emphasizing safety and cooperation with regulators. The issue is a short-term obstacle, presenting a value investing opportunity.
  • AT&T's stock represents a bullish divergence and an oversold RSI on the weekly chart, forming an ideal entry point for long-term investors.
AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

Investment Thesis

Despite macroeconomic adversities, AT&T's (NYSE:T) Q2 2023 earnings report indicated robust growth in mobile and fiber businesses, bolstered by prudent debt reduction and strategic capital investments. Steady fundamentals, including shifting wireless competition and expanding fiber networks, may support possible upside. Despite facing

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos
Yiannis Zourmpanos
3.65K Followers
My primary strategy focuses on high-quality, free cash flow generative stocks with an above-average growth rate and a strong business moat.

I manage my own highly concentrated portfolio, and I occasionally engage in short-term trades to profit from asset mispricings when Mr. Market does not feel very well. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Richard Smoker profile picture
Richard Smoker
Comments (278)
What is “your” exit strategy?
b
bill711ams
Comments (67)
20 year "storm" and hurricane coming.
