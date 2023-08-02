July Jobs Report Likely Bolsters Soft Landing Narrative

Kiyoshi Tanno

Last week, the Federal Reserve conducted a 25 basis point hike after conducting a pause in June. While markets had mainly expected this outcome, uncertainty currently surrounds whether or not there will be any further hikes in what has been the second most aggressive tightening cycle in US history. Markets currently place the odds of a hike in September at only 15.5%.

CME

I have covered this extraordinary Fed hiking cycle extensively:

Before Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, I postulated that the Fed was calling the bond market's bluff that it would "break something" and that they had a better grip on financial stability than consensus afforded.

After the last Fed meeting, I stated that I believed the Fed would hike zero times or only one more time (one and done). That is now the consensus view, but it was not then.

I predicted there was potential for diminished volatility in the last jobs report after the sell-off caused by the ADP report and got people into the Dow before its recent 13-day streak.

Now, I am confirming that notion. I believe this next hike will be the last in a gauntlet of a hiking cycle.

Positive economic data are increasingly validating the possibility of a soft landing. Inflation is coming down convincingly and potentially persistently.

In my opinion, the core dynamic a lot of Fed commentary misses is that the extraordinary supply shocks are most likely the primary culprit for inflationary pressure rather than US fiscal or monetary policy. Those shocks are showing evidence of receding. A significant bias on Wall Street embraces Monetarism, even though evidence consistently shows that such thinking is increasingly divorced from reality.

Suppose you're operating under the assumption that profligate monetary and fiscal policy are the underlying drivers of inflationary pressure. In that case, you will be wrong about a lot in this market. In the financial crisis, I recall the same group predicting rampant inflation at the beginning of QE, so being right about inflation for the wrong reasons won't help you much in markets.

The upcoming jobs report on Friday (nonfarm payrolls) is one of the more crucial data points that the FOMC is paying attention to as they continue to put the finishing touches on their generational monetary policy fight against inflation.

The wage-price spiral is one of the Fed's biggest fears; thus, nonfarm payrolls are an essential piece of data. The last number came in below expectations and showed that the persistently strong labor market was finally showing evidence of slowing down.

BLS

The June jobs numbers came in at 209,000 on consensus estimates of 240,000, which is a pretty significant (and welcome) downside miss, particularly when you consider that consensus underestimated job growth by over 100,000 per month for thirteen consecutive months. There are a few essential things to remember about this upcoming jobs report:

Generally more jobs are a good thing, but since the Fed's tools to fight against inflation can be counteracted by economic strength, the Fed wants to see a slowing jobs market from white-hot post-pandemic levels.

This is one of two jobs reports and two CPI reports before the Fed's next decision, so the weight of this release should be somewhat diluted by the important subsequent releases close to the Fed's September meeting.

The JOLTs number released yesterday suggested some relief in the direction the Fed wants to see regarding labor market tightness. Quit rates declined to a near-term low, and job openings fell to a two-year low.

The recent GDP numbers came in stronger than expected, showing robust consumer spending and the highest level of business investment in six quarters.

PCE showed progress as well. So this data release is coming off of a consecutive run of good data, and given the reports after it, I think it would have to be a terrible miss to knock the market off kilter.

The ADP numbers that caused a sell-off last month when they came in at more than double expectations again came in hot today, showing persistent strength in leisure and hospitality jobs and strong summer consumption.

So the data has all been supportive lately. Some weak areas in economic data, like for consumer electronics, could still be repercussions of COVID demand patterns normalizing. Given the persistent economic strength and strong demand for services coinciding with a hot summer travel season in more ways than one, there could be some seasonal strength in the nonfarm payrolls number that results in a higher-than-expected reading.

eToro

The expectations for the jobs number on Friday suggest that the milder path unveiled last month will continue. Expectations are currently around 200,000 jobs being added, which would be slightly below the milder level in June. However, given the long streak of upside surprises that has only been broken once, the numbers need to come in below expectations from a momentum point of view.

Another factor to consider is that the "shock" from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and a few others with similar business models has largely passed. The banking system appears to be safe and sound, if apprehensive, and the data suggests three Fed hikes since that unfortunate sequence of events haven't stressed the banking system as some pundits suggested.

Institute of International Finance

If the Fed goes into the September meeting with three consecutive CPI reports and three consecutive nonfarm payroll reports where numbers came in below expectations, it would be a positive story for markets. If it's less confident, and there are some hot data releases between now and then, the odds of a September hike could increase significantly. However, one thing Powell made clear, despite efforts of the press to pin him, is that he and the committee will be considering the entirety of the data and not just one individual point.

What if You Throw A Phillips Curve Party, But Nobody Shows Up?

The economy experiences many kinds of shocks that influence inflation and unemployment. In light of this fact, it would be remarkable if the level of unemployment consistent with stable inflation were easy to measure. -Larry Ball and Greg Mankiw

One of the critical relationships underpinning Federal Reserve policy in the past was the relationship of employment to inflation, known as the Phillips Curve. In 20th-century economies, an inverse correlation was observed between the rate of employment and the rate of inflation; the lower the former, the higher the latter, and vice versa.

St. Louis Fed

However, over the last few decades, this relationship at the center of how the Fed thinks about monetary policy has broken down significantly. The relationship had already begun breaking down before COVID-19. That extraordinary event stretched or broke many economic correlations and may have further complicated the increasingly tenuous relationship at the heart of the theory.

FRED

As you can see, while the relationship seemed to hold around the 1960s, the correlation steadily declined. Amazingly, much of the thinking on the Hawkish side of the monetary policy arguments still are based on Phillips Curve thinking. There are a few reasons why the Phillips Curve has become less relevant. One prominent economist even argues it has become a dangerous way to guide policy.

The fundamental attribution error is a cognitive bias that leads us to attribute the behavior of others to false human characteristics or agents. We may attribute the cooling labor market and CPI numbers to Fed policy in our current situation; instead, despite the Fed being the most potent financial actor controlling the Federal Funds rate, the potent anomalous supply and demand shocks.

"Who Killed the Phillips Curve? A Murder Mystery"

Another factor complicating the interplay at the heart of the Phillips Curve is that one of the primary mechanisms for labor advocating for higher wages has been gutted. The totality of the degradation of organized labor over the past decades means that workers can't achieve the same upward pressure on wage gains. Management has the firm upper hand against labor in 2023.

So if you think a recession is necessary to bring about a decline in inflation, that assumption is not valid in our current environment. The doves are increasingly seeing developments they would like to, and there's increasing pressure from informed sources suggesting the hiking cycle should be over.

Risks and Where I Could Be Wrong

Jay Powell noted in the most recent FOMC meeting that one data print wouldn't change the thinking of his committee. This is a wise point, and the Fed should not change its posture based on one good report. There are many reasons why the following nonfarm payroll number could come in hot.

It's the peak of the summer travel season, and many businesses are hiring to meet a rush of demand.

The private ADP reports suggest that seasonal strength remained and came in hotter than expected, suggesting there could be underlying strength in Friday's report.

The primary driving forces of inflation, like the War in Ukraine and the pandemic, have created a hard-to-read data environment where predictability is diminished.

Of course, the persistent economic strength could prove to be more seasonal and weird than anything resilient; as Mr. Powell has noted, there is no clear academic consensus on lag times for monetary policy, so the massive tightening could sucker punch the economy right as it appears strong. Of course, any of the following risks becoming exacerbated could result in a total reversal of the recent rally.

Escalation in Ukraine or Taiwan.

Fed Policy Error.

Banking Issues Worsen.

Return of Inflation.

CRE meltdown.

Write-downs of Private Assets.

Despite this daunting group of lists stalking the market, I think economic bullishness and relief of inflationary pressures will continue. I suspect new highs will be made on the S&P 500 before the year ends and that rates have peaked.

Conclusion

Cognitive bias is a pernicious aspect of human thought that can make even the best among us unknowing victims. Wall Street is a "tribe" in some ways, like any other industry or group. It has an orthodoxy on monetary policy and inflation that I think has blinded it and resulted in spurious conclusions.

Properly navigating economic cycles is difficult in the first place. Still, when you throw in simultaneous demand and supply shocks of an intensity never experienced, it's essential to accept that many correlations that have traditionally provided insight may no longer be functional.

I think Jay Powell and the Doves on the FOMC have the ball, and with the buzzer running out on this tightening cycle, it will be increasingly tricky for monetary hawks to find data that justifies further hikes despite the real threat of inflation returning from shocks.