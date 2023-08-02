industryview

Thesis

This article provides an analysis of USA Compression Partners, LP's (NYSE:USAC) impressive Q2 performance of EPS of $0.11 that beat by $0.06 and revenue of $206.92M (20.68% Y/Y) that beat by $3.37M which was further punctuated by a remarkable 1.3x distribution coverage and an average revenue of $18.65 per revenue-generating horsepower. This analysis also examines potential headwinds, including rising input costs, stagnation in fleet horsepower growth, and increasing cash interest expenses. But despite these challenges, USA Compression Partners demonstrated overall financial strength and an attractive dividend yield which positions it as a compelling investment for income-focused investors.

Company Profile

I think USA Compression Partners, LP has etched a unique niche for itself in the natural gas industry, harnessing the potential of compression services to serve a vast array of stakeholders. The clientele of the company primarily comprises oil conglomerates, independent producers, and others that play a critical role in the processing, gathering, and transporting of natural gas and crude oil. A distinguishing factor in the company's operations is its focus on infrastructure applications, underpinning critical systems such as centralized natural gas gathering and processing facilities, and even extending to gas lift applications for crude oil wells.

USA Compression Partners Q2 Earnings Highlights

USA Compression Partners has released their second quarter financials for 2023 showing an organization in full flight, as they have posted record-breaking revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and distributable cash flow. This performance is attributed to an emphatic, unrelenting demand for their services. Their work in the hydrocarbon supply sector, which is undeniably central to fueling market centers, is proving to be a profitable niche.

A standout statistic for me is the 1.3x distribution coverage, the highest in the company's history, highlighting their continued success in not just maintaining, but expanding their market presence. Central to this has been the adept management of the company's fleet, which has enabled an expansion of their compression capacity. According to management, they've coupled this with a clear ability to navigate the market, securing lucrative contract pricing in the process.

A focus on utilization has proven to be a savvy strategy. The company has managed to improve its quarterly utilization rate consistently, supplemented by a noticeable uptick in the average revenue garnered per revenue-generating horsepower, which has hit an unprecedented high of $18.65. With a growth in revenue of 5% from the previous quarter and an impressive 21% when compared year-over-year, the strategy of improving utilization and pricing appears to be reaping dividends. They've also managed to maintain relatively steady margins despite the backdrop of rising input costs.

There's also good news for the company in terms of horsepower. The horsepower that is generating revenue for USA Compression Partners has seen a 2.6% sequential quarterly increase, demonstrating the company's prowess in optimizing their assets.

Lastly, their financial health is further evidenced by a net income of $23.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, operating income standing at $51.4 million, and net cash from operating activities amounting to $87.9 million. A noteworthy accomplishment is the company achieving its near-term bank covenant leverage ratio target of 4.5x. But the ambition doesn't stop there; the firm has its sights set on a terminal leverage target of 4x, outlining their commitment to reduce leverage over time.

Performance

From a medium-term perspective, the company's stock price increased slightly from $17.37 at the beginning of 2015 to $19.91 at the end of July 2023.

Fast Graphs

But what caught my attention is USAC's substantial and consistent dividends. The total dividends over the 8.5-year period (see data above) were a substantial $10.262 K (based on an initial $10k investment), which is nearly five times that of the S&P 500 Index at $2.197 K. Such significant cash flow is a significant advantage for investors who prioritize income generation.

Looking at the Return on Investment (ROI), USAC's annualized ROI without dividends is 1.60%, significantly lower than the S&P500 at 9.80%. This, combined with the growth rate, indicates that the stock may be less ideal for those seeking capital appreciation. However, when considering both growth and dividends, USAC's compound growth stands at 9.47%, making it a compelling choice for income investors.

Sector Valuation

In my analysis of USA Compression Partners, it's clear that there are a number of challenging factors at play. As I look at the following Seeking Alpha metrics, it's clear that the company's sector valuation grades are significantly varied, pointing to several red flags.

Seeking Alpha

The EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT, and EV/Sales ratios, whether on TTM or Forward basis, are graded below average with scores ranging from D- to D. These ratios are all exceeding the sector median by a significant margin, anywhere from 61.11% to 210.01%. Such high EV multiples suggest that the market is expecting high growth rates from USAC, which, if not met, could result in the stock's underperformance.

The Price/Sales and Price/Cash Flow ratios, again, on both TTM and Forward basis, fall short of impressing, ranking from D to D+. These ratios are notably above the sector median, potentially indicating overpricing or a high growth expectation embedded in the stock's current price.

Seeking Alpha

However, not everything looks bleak. The one bright spot in the data is the aforementioned (under "Performance") Dividend Yield (TTM) with a grade of A+. At 10.52%, it's significantly higher than the sector median of 3.60%, a 191.96% difference to be exact. This suggests that despite the seemingly overvalued stock, the company is returning a good chunk of money to shareholders through dividends. To reiterate, it's an aspect income-focused investors might appreciate.

Risks & Headwinds

Even though USA Compression Partners has experienced overall positive performance, some aspects require special consideration. One issue the company is currently grappling with involves rising costs - from parts to supplies and labor expenses; an expense spike which has become common in today's economic environment but could ultimately undermine USA Compression Partners' bottom line if allowed to persist or escalate further.

An additional concern is the so-called "stickiness" of some input costs, notably labor. Unlike other costs, labor expenses are showing a sustained high level compared to the CPI-U. This discrepancy between labor costs and the broader inflation index could potentially weigh on the company's profitability, and merits close monitoring in the foreseeable future.

From a growth perspective, the company's total fleet horsepower did not experience significant quarter-over-quarter increases - remaining almost flat over this period - suggesting potential stagnation within this specific growth area - something they may need to address to maintain competitive advantages in this particular arena.

On the capital expenditure front, the company committed substantial funds for both expansion and maintenance, with expenditures amounting to $71.6 million and $6.4 million respectively. Notably, a large chunk of these funds was channeled towards reconfiguring and making ready idle units. This capital allocation strategy suggests the company's focus on optimizing existing resources rather than acquiring new ones, a prudent approach amidst cost inflation in my view but one that may limit growth potential in the short term.

Lastly, in terms of financial management, USA Compression Partners experienced an uptick in net cash interest expenses by about $2.2 million from the previous quarter. This increase was largely due to the increased interest rates tied to the borrowings from the company's floating-rate credit facility. Although the firm did mitigate some of the cost with a fixed-rate interest rate swap, I think the overall rise in cash interest expense does pose potential financial pressures.

Final Takeaway

Based on the information provided, I would rate USA Compression Partners as a "buy". The company has shown strong financial health, demonstrated by record-breaking revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and distributable cash flow. They have also maintained a healthy strategy to expand their compression capacity and navigate market fluctuations. While possible overvaluation, rising costs and a potential slowdown in fleet horsepower growth are concerns, these seem mitigated by their strategic management and strong demand for their services. I think the company's impressive dividend yield and focus on income generation make it a compelling choice for income-oriented investors, despite its slightly lower ROI compared to the S&P500.