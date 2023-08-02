Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 12:27 PM ETG1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.12K Followers

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

William Roberts - VP, IR & Corporate Communications

John Bailey - CEO, President & Director

Andrew Perry - Chief Commercial Officer

Rajesh Malik - Chief Medical Officer

John Umstead - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gil Blum - Needham & Company

Kaveri Pohlman - BTIG

Anupam Rama - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Troy Langford - TD Cowen

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the G1 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to the speaker today, Will Roberts. Please go ahead.

William Roberts

Thank you, Jade. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the G1 conference call to discuss our second quarter 2023 financial results and business update. The press release on these financial results was issued this morning and can be found in the News section of our corporate website, G1therapeutics.com.

On this mornings' call, the team will provide a business overview of the second quarter of 2023, including an update on our clinical programs and our commercial progress in that period with COSELA, which is approved and commercially available to decrease the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients with administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer or ES-SCLC. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that today's webcast contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements represent management's judgment as of today and may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. For more information on such risks and uncertainties, please refer

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.