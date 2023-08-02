Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Radcom Ltd (RDCM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 12:35 PM ETRADCOM Ltd. (RDCM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.12K Followers

Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Eyal Harari - CEO

Hadar Rahav - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Arjun Bhatia - William Blair & Company

Alexander Henderson - Needham & Company

Charles Elliott - Inflection Point

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the RADCOM Ltd. Results Conference Call for the Second Quarter of 2023. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and will be available for replay on the company's website at www.radcom.com later today.

On the call are Eyal Harari, RADCOM's CEO; and Hadar Rahav, RADCOM's CFO. Please note that management has prepared a presentation for your reference that will be used during the call. If you still need to download it, you may do so through the link in the Investors section of RADCOM's website at www.radcom.com/investor-relations. Before we begin, I would like to review the safe harbor provision. Forward-looking statements in the conference call involve several risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the company's statements about its full year 2023 revenue guidance, the potential to scale up to a midsized software company, levels of gross margin, operating expenses and head count, expected growth in 2023 and beyond, expectations regarding the enterprise market for telecom operators, including trends in the market and the effect of general economic conditions, continued investment in and benefits from research and development, as well as sales and marketing.

Its expectation to gain further interest from operators and play an important role in facilitating the transition to 5G, the potential to leverage continual technology and products to the benefit of RADCOM, its expectations about its pipeline opportunities, leadership position, AI and cloud strategies, increase in market share and momentum, further demand for its products and growth, the company's expectations with respect to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.