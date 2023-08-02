Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intel: Back To Life (Rating Upgrade)

Aug. 02, 2023 1:42 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)SPY1 Comment
Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • Intel stock jumps after beating analyst estimates and guiding for a better-than-expected second half of 2023.
  • The company's Q2 results show a recovery in margins and progress in addressing financial strain.
  • Intel's CEO expresses confidence in the company's strategic priorities and expects sustained recovery in the PC market.
  • I am raising my EPS targets through 2025 and now advocate a $45.54/ share target price for INTC.

Intel To Report Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

In late May I upgraded Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock to a 'Hold', after multiple 'Sell' ratings, arguing that I see tailwinds from an improving demand backdrop supporting Q2. Now, after Intel reported results for the July

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advise

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

gerryseeker
Thanks for the upbeat and informative article. I am tempted to increase my position; however, I will probably wait for a confirmation of the turnaround after Q3 results before I do. Intel has been too inconsistent on their projections in the past.
