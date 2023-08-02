CHWY looking for operational efficiency. Nickos/iStock via Getty Images

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY), a prominent name in the online pet retail space, has cultivated a reputation for impressive top-line growth year over year. Yet, despite its strong market presence and customer loyalty, a closer look at the company's financials reveals a different narrative. While Chewy's revenue growth is massive, it's the company's operational efficiency - or lack thereof - that shapes our investment perspective and has us listing CHWY as a sell.

Overview

In Q1 2023, Chewy's announcement of a 14.7% YoY sales increase is a significant achievement that reaffirms the company's leading position in the online pet supply industry. This impressive growth, especially considering Chewy's scale - a company already doing billions in revenue - signals the strength and growth of their brand.

However, when we pair this sales growth with a mere 0.9% improvement in gross margin, the situation becomes less rosy. The gross margin - the proportion of each dollar of revenue that the company retains as gross profit - is a key indicator of how efficiently a company uses its resources. In industries where companies often operate at large scales, like retail, increased sales are usually expected to lead to better purchasing terms with suppliers, resulting in lower Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) and thus improved gross margins.

For Chewy, however, this is not the case. Despite Chewy's substantial sales growth, their gross margin has experienced only a modest uptick throughout the company's history with a flatlining of Gross Margin growth over the last couple of quarters.

Author

This suggests that Chewy's increased sales are not translating into better deals with suppliers or more cost-efficient operations. This raises concerns about Chewy's operational efficiency and its ability to leverage its scale to improve its bottom line. It also begs the question of how sustainable Chewy's growth is if it can't convert increased sales into higher gross profits.

The situation with Chewy's Selling, General, and Administrative expenses (SG&A) compounds these concerns. SG&A is a measure of the non-production costs incurred by a company, including sales and marketing, general and administrative expenses. For online retailers like Chewy, the expectation is that their digital-first approach should enable them to keep SG&A expenses relatively low compared to traditional retailers, as they can avoid costs associated with physical stores, such as rent and related overheads. As shown above revenue growth and SG&A growth are growing hand in hand, showing little to no operational leverage.

Seeking Alpha

An examination of Chewy's quarterly results reveals that SG&A is consuming almost all the remaining cash flow after COGS. This isn't just a one-off quarter, this pattern indicates that Chewy is struggling to control its SG&A expenses effectively. It also shows that despite its online-only model, Chewy is not reaping the operational cost advantages typically associated with e-commerce. This lack of operational efficiency leaves Chewy with a thin buffer, offering little room for error or unexpected costs and potentially jeopardizing the company's financial health and growth prospects.

Chewy's management regularly touts the strength of their brand. Indeed, in their latest earnings call, they stated: "The superior value proposition of the Chewy brand continues to resonate, and our team continues to demonstrate operating discipline and high-quality execution." However, a strong brand alone cannot guarantee profitability. The strength must be matched by effective operational leverage that turns increased sales into higher profits. With COGS and OPEX rising in line with revenue it is challenging to understand how this business will be able to increase its operational leverage.

Normalized Revenue Growth vs Costs Growth (Author)

Adding to the concern is Chewy's use of stock-based compensation. I believe management is getting rewarded handsomely for arguably weak performance and at the same time is diluting the shares. Stock-based compensation has been multiples of yearly operating income.

Seeking Alpha

Valuation

Seeking Alpha

Despite facing numerous obstacles, Chewy commands a significantly higher valuation than its counterparts in the sector. This is a conundrum when you consider that while the company is indeed growing at a considerable pace, it is also on course to encounter some economic turbulence. The reinstatement of student loan payments and the depletion of excess consumer savings brought about by the pandemic are likely to put a damper on discretionary spending, which could impact Chewy's growth trajectory and with their entire valuation being focused on growth, any turbulence could dramatically affect their price in the market.

Seeking Alpha

Furthermore, the company's current valuation seems to hinge on the expectation of sustained, exceptional growth, a prospect that appears increasingly uncertain. This skepticism stems from the company's track record of letting operational expenses (OPEX) and business expansion efforts erode their earnings growth. It is evident that Chewy needs to prioritize operational efficiency along with its ventures into new areas such as veterinary services and pet pharmaceuticals.

Chewy operates in the specialty retail market, a sector that rewards high gross profit margins and operational excellence. However, as the data above indicates, Chewy has yet to demonstrate proficiency in either area when benchmarked against other specialty retailers. This is not a direct comparison, as the businesses and their models differ considerably, but it does provide a sense of the opportunity cost associated with investing in Chewy, particularly given its current premium valuations in the industry.

Thesis Risks

While our investment thesis leans towards the view that Chewy is currently overvalued, it's crucial to consider the potential risks associated with taking a strong sell position on the company. The primary risk we see is the continuation of its strong revenue growth. The company has demonstrated an impressive ability to increase its top line, driven by its strong brand and loyal customer base. If Chewy can maintain this growth, it could continue to impress the market, leading to an upward movement in its stock price. This revenue growth could be fueled by various factors, including a continued shift towards online shopping, Chewy's expansion into new markets such as pet pharmaceuticals and veterinary services, and overall growth in the pet supplies industry.

Secondly, Chewy could surprise the market by improving its earnings. Currently, the company's ability to control COGS and SG&A has been a concern. However, if Chewy can successfully reduce these costs and increase operational efficiency, it could significantly boost its bottom line. This could be achieved through various measures, such as better inventory management, more favorable supplier agreements, or more efficient marketing spend. If Chewy can demonstrate a consistent improvement in its margins, it could alter the perception of its profitability and potential, leading to a re-rating of its stock.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Chewy's top-line growth paints an appealing picture, the company's underlying issues cannot be ignored. A brand, no matter how strong, is only as good as the team running the operation. Without more effective control of COGS and SG&A, and a more judicious approach to stock-based compensation, Chewy's current growth trajectory might prove unsustainable. The potential is there, but the execution, thus far, leaves a lot to be desired. Chewy's management needs to prove they can run this operation effectively in my opinion, turning their sales growth into solid, sustainable profits. I will be closely monitoring Net Income and Inventory Turns over the next couple of quarters.