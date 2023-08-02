Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chewy: Fetching High Sales, Finding Low Margins

Aug. 02, 2023 2:06 PM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)
Scouting Stocks
Summary

  • Chewy's revenue growth is impressive, but its operational efficiency is lacking, leading to concerns about its ability to improve its bottom line.
  • The company's gross margin has only seen a modest uptick despite substantial sales growth, indicating a potential plateau in margin expansion.
  • Chewy's Selling, General, and Administrative expenses are growing in line with revenue, showing little operational leverage.

Golden Retriever dog digging hole

CHWY looking for operational efficiency.

Nickos/iStock via Getty Images

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY), a prominent name in the online pet retail space, has cultivated a reputation for impressive top-line growth year over year. Yet, despite its strong market presence and customer loyalty, a closer

Scouting Stocks
Just starting off on condensing my investing and research notes to share and debate with others.

