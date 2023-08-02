Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 1:43 PM ETQuaker Chemical Corporation (KWR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.13K Followers

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeffrey Schnell - Vice President, Investor Relations

Andy Tometich - President and Chief Executive Officer

Shane Hostetter - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Harrison - Seaport Research

Jon Tanwanteng - CJS Securities

Dan Rizzo - Jefferies

Vincent Anderson - Stifel

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Quaker Houghton Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jeffrey Schnell, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Schnell, you may begin.

Jeffrey Schnell

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining us today are Andy Tometich, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Shane Hostetter, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Robert Traub, our General Counsel.

Our comments relate to the financial information released after the close of the U.S. market yesterday, August 1st, 2023. Our press release and accompanying slides can be found on our investor website.

Both the prepared commentary and discussion during this call may contain forward-looking statements reflecting the company's current view of future events and their potential effect on Quaker Houghton's operating and financial performance. These statements involve uncertainties and risks, which may cause actual results to differ. The company is under no obligation to provide subsequent updates to these forward-looking statements.

This presentation also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, and the company has provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the appendix of the presentation materials, which are available on our website. For additional information, please refer to our filings with the SEC.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.