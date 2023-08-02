Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc. (DPMLF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.13K Followers

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc. (OTCPK:DPMLF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Rae - President, CEO, & Director

Jennifer Cameron - Director, IR

Navindra Dyal - EVP & CFO

Michael Dorfman - EVP, Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Wayne Lam - RBC Capital Markets

Ingrid Rico - Stifel GMP

Eric Winmill - Scotiabank

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Dundee Precious Metals Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Jennifer Cameron. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Cameron

Thank you, and good morning. I'm Jennifer Cameron, Director, Investor Relations, and I'd like to welcome you to our second quarter conference call. Joining us today are members of our senior management team, including David Rae, President and CEO; and Navin Dyal, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you all that we -- that all forward-looking information provided during this call is subject to the forward-looking qualification, which is detailed in our news release and incorporated in full for the purposes of today's call. Certain financial measures we will be referring to are not measures recognized under IFRS and are referred to as non-GAAP measures or ratios. These measures have no standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The definitions established and calculations performed by DPM are based on management's reasonable judgment and are consistently applied.

These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Please refer to the non-GAAP financial measures section of our most recent MD&A for reconciliations of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.