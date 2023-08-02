Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 02, 2023 1:50 PM ETExelon Corporation (EXC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.13K Followers

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andy Plenge - Vice President, Investor Relations

Calvin Butler - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeanne Jones - Chief Financial Officer

Carim Khouzami - President and Chief Executive Officer, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company

David Velazquez - Executive Vice President, Utility Operations

Gil Quiniones - Chief Executive Officer, ComEd

Conference Call Participants

David Arcaro - Morgan Stanley

James Kennedy - Guggenheim Partners

Paul Zimbardo - Bank of America

Carly Davenport - Goldman Sachs

Durgesh Chopra - Evercore ISI

Operator

Hello and welcome to Exelon’s Second Quarter Earnings Call. My name is Gigi and I’ll be your event specialist today. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn today’s program over to Andy Plenge, Vice President of Investor Relations. The floor is yours.

Andy Plenge

Thank you, Gigi and good morning everyone. We are pleased to have you with us for our 2023 second quarter earnings call. Leading the call today are Calvin Butler, Exelon’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Jeanne Jones, Exelon’s Chief Financial Officer. Other members of Exelon senior management team are also with us today and they will be available to answer your questions following our prepared remarks. Today’s presentation, along with our earnings release and other financial information can be found in the Investor Relations section of Exelon’s website.

We would also like to remind you that today’s presentation and the associated earnings release materials contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. You can find the cautionary statements on these risks on Slide 2 of today’s presentation or in our SEC filings. In addition, today’s presentation includes references to adjusted operating earnings and other non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations between these measures and the nearest equivalent GAAP measures can be found in the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.