Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How To Earn A 4+% Yield With Tesla

Aug. 04, 2023 7:30 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)RIVN, GM, F, RACE, BMWYY, BAMXF, LCID, BTI, TRP, TRP:CA, MO, MPLX
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. has become the only new car company in decades to achieve significant profitability and has made EVs mainstream.
  • It has strong optionality in battery storage, which is growing at 50% per year and, by 2027, could make up 20% of profits.
  • Free cash flow is growing at 30%, and by 2028 Tesla's $24 billion in annual free cash flow is expected to overshadow any other rival.
  • Tesla is expected to grow 18% to 19% long-term and is the only car maker I would ever consider owning directly. It's 27% undervalued and could almost double by 2025.
  • Long term, combining Tesla with these four 8+% yielding blue-chips can deliver a 4% to 4.5% very conservative yield and 15% to 20% long-term income growth. In fact, this strategy could let you get a Tesla for free, with your dividends paying for the Volvo of EVs.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »

Portrait of young man with shocked facial expression

master1305

My biggest investing passion is safe, generous, and steadily growing income. There is nothing sexier than that, and here's why.

Over the last 50 years, dividend growth blue-chips have changed lives like no other asset class.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos, and so much more! 

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios
  • my $2.5 million family hedge fund 
  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service) 
  • real-time chatroom support
  • numerous valuable investing tools 

Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
106.02K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.