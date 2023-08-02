Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.13K Followers

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gerald Morgan - CFO

William Lenehan - President, CEO & Director

Patrick Wernig - MD, Acquisitions

Joshua Zhang - Former VP, Acquisitions

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Robert Stevenson - Janney Montgomery Scott

Wesley Golladay - Robert W. Baird & Co.

James Kammert - Evercore ISI

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the FCPT Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Carla, and I will be the operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Gerry, to begin. Please go ahead when you're ready.

Gerald Morgan

Thank you, Carla. During the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements, which are based on our beliefs and assumptions. Actual results will be affected by known and unknown factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict. Our assumptions are not a guarantee of future performance, and some will prove to be incorrect. For a more detailed description of potential risks, please refer to our SEC filings, which can be found on our website at fcpt.com. All the information presented on this call is current as of today, August 2, 2023. In addition, reconciliation to non-GAAP financial measures presented on this call such as FFO and AFFO can be found in the company's supplemental report.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Bill.

William Lenehan

Thank you, Gerry. Good morning. Thank you for joining us to discuss our second quarter results. I am going to make introductory remarks, Patrick and Josh will give more details on acquisitions, and then Gerry will discuss the financial and capital raising results.

While commercial real

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.